Popular results
Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: Octa
This page is a description of Octa Forex broker. It is not an official website of Octa. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- Interest rate on funds
- Trading contests
- Segregated accounts
- Swap-free accounts option
- Affiliate program
- Trading by phone
Companies
Octa Markets Incorporated
Octa Markets Cyprus Ltd
Prohibited countries
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
Litecoin
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Tether (USDT)
Dogecoin
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
OctaTrader
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/NZD
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
LTC/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/JPY
Regulated by
CySEC, 372/18
FSCA (South Africa), 51913
Website available in
English
Bengali/Bangla
German
Spanish
Hindi
Indonesian
Malay
Portuguese
Thai
Turkish
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Bengali/Bangla
Spanish
Hindi
Indonesian
Malay
Thai
Chinese
Support methods
Phone
Live chat
Trading server time zone
GMT+2
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
Octa MT4
Minimum account size$25
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:200
Indexes
1:50
Energies
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:100
Octa MT5
Minimum account size$25
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:100
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:50
Energies
1:200
Cryptocurrencies
1:100
OctaTrader
Minimum account size$25
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Indexes
1:400
Metals
1:400
Energies
1:400
Cryptocurrencies
1:200
History
- 2024-01-06Rebranded to Octa.
Octa Reviews
269 reviews of Octa are presented here. All reviews represent only their author's opinion, which is not necessarily based on the real facts.