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Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
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What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
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SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
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Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: Admirals
This page is a description of Admirals Forex broker. It is not an official website of Admirals. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- PAMM
- Trading contests
- Segregated accounts
- Affiliate program
- MAM
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Companies
Admiral Markets UK Ltd
Aglobe Investments Ltd
Admiral Markets Cyprus Ltd
Admiral Markets AS Jordan Ltd
Admirals SA (PTY) LTD
Admiral Markets Canada Ltd
Admirals KE Limited
Admirals SC Ltd
Prohibited countries
United States
Payment options
PayPal
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
iDEAL
SOFORT
Bitcoin
AstroPay
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4 (Limited with 30 days of inactivity)
MetaTrader 5 (Limited with 30 days of inactivity)
Account currencies
CHF
Swiss franc
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
CHF/PLN
DASH/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CZK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/CZK
GBP/DKK
GBP/HKD
GBP/HUF
GBP/JPY
GBP/MXN
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/PLN
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/TRY
GBP/USD
GBP/ZAR
HKD/JPY
LTC/USD
NOK/JPY
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
SGD/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XMR/USD
XRP/USD
ZEC/USD
Regulated by
ASIC, 28381
CySEC, 201/13
FCA (UK), 595450
FSA (Seychelles), SD073
Jordan Securities Commission, 57026
FSCA (South Africa), FSP51311
Capital Markets Authority of Kenya, 178
Website available in
English
Arabic
Bulgarian
Czech
German
Spanish
Estonian
Croatian
Hungarian
Italian
Latvian/Lettish
Malay
Polish
Portuguese
Romanian
Russian
Slovenian
Serbian
Swedish
Turkish
Vietnamese
Support available in
English
Arabic
Bulgarian
Czech
German
Spanish
Estonian
Hindi
Croatian
Hungarian
Italian
Latvian/Lettish
Malay
Polish
Portuguese
Romanian
Russian
Slovenian
Serbian
Swedish
Turkish
Vietnamese
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Forum
Office
Trading server time zone
GMT+1
VPS for traders
No
Special notes
Free Autochartist analysis software.
Website screenshot
Account Types
Admiral.MarketsOpen details
Minimum account size$200
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
CFD
1:20
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
Admiral.PrimeOpen details
Minimum account size$1,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
CFD
1:20
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
Admiral.MT5Open details
Minimum account size$1,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
CFD
1:20
Agriculture
1:20
Metals
1:20
ETF
1:5
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
Admiral.Markets (ASIC)Open details
Minimum account size$200
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
CFD
1:500
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
Admiral.MT5 (ASIC)Open details
Minimum account size$200
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
CFD
1:500
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
Zero.MT5Open details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
CFD
1:20