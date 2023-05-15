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Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: MarketsVox
This page is a description of MarketsVox Forex broker. It is not an official website of MarketsVox. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- PAMM
- Personal manager
- Segregated accounts
- VPS
- Swap-free accounts option
- Affiliate program
- MAM
- Free education
Companies
MarketsVox (SC) Ltd
Prohibited countries
Belgium
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Myanmar
New Zealand
Spain
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
AliPay
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Monero
Bitcoin Cash
AdvCash
Trustly
Ripple
Tether (USDT)
Dogecoin
USD Coin (USDC)
Demo platforms
WebTrader
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
CHF/SGD
DOT/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CNH
EUR/CZK
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/RUB
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/CNH
GBP/CZK
GBP/DKK
GBP/HKD
GBP/JPY
GBP/MXN
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/PLN
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/TRY
GBP/USD
GBP/ZAR
HKD/JPY
LTC/USD
NOK/JPY
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
SEK/JPY
SGD/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/THB
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XAG/AUD
XAG/EUR
XAG/USD
XAU/AUD
XAU/EUR
XAU/USD
XML/USD
XMR/USD
XRP/USD
ZAR/JPY
ZEC/USD
Regulated by
FSA (Seychelles), SD142
Website available in
English
Arabic
Spanish
Indonesian
Italian
Malay
Polish
Portuguese
Thai
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Support methods
Live chat
Web form
Trading server time zone
GMT+2
VPS for traders
Free after trading
10 lots
Rebates on stop orders per 1 std. lot
3
Rebates on limit orders per 1 std. lot
3
Rebates per 1 std. lot
3
Website screenshot
Account Types
ECNOpen details
Minimum account size$500
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
CFD
1:100
Oil
1:100
Indexes
1:100
Metals
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000
CFD
1:100
Oil
1:100
Indexes
1:100
Metals
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
CentOpen details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000