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Broker profile: DefcoFX
This page is a description of DefcoFX Forex broker. It is not an official website of DefcoFX. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
AUTOCHARTIST
- Accepts US traders
- Bonuses
- Personal manager
- Trading contests
- Segregated accounts
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Companies
The Defcofx Limited
Allowed countries
Afghanistan
Albania
Algeria
American Samoa
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Antarctica
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Bouvet Island
Brazil
British Indian Ocean Territory
British Virgin Islands
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cambodia
Cameroon
Cape Verde
Cayman Islands
Central African Republic
Chad
Chile
Christmas Island
Cocos (Keeling) Islands
Colombia
Comoros
Congo, the Democratic Republic of the
Cook Islands
Costa Rica
Croatia
Cuba
Curaçao
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Djibouti
Dominica
Dominican Republic
East Timor
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Estonia
Ethiopia
European Union
Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
Faroe Islands
Fiji
Finland
France
French Guiana
French Polynesia
French Southern Territories
Gabon
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Gibraltar
Greece
Greenland
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Guam
Guatemala
Guernsey
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands
Holy See (Vatican City State)
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Iraq
Ireland
Isle of Man
Israel
Italy
Ivory Coast
Jamaica
Japan
Jersey
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kiribati
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Korea, Republic of
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Lao People's Democratic Republic
Latvia
Lebanon
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macao
Madagascar
Malawi
Malaysia
Maldives
Mali
Malta
Marshall Islands
Martinique
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mexico
Micronesia, Federated States of
Moldova, Republic of
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Montserrat
Morocco
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibia
Nauru
Nepal
Netherlands
Netherlands Antilles
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
Niue
Norfolk Island
North Macedonia
Northern Mariana Islands
Norway
Oman
Pakistan
Palau
Palestinian Territory, Occupied
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Pitcairn
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Qatar
Republic of the Congo
Reunion
Russian Federation
Rwanda
Saint Helena
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Pierre and Miquelon
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Samoa
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Slovakia
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
Somalia
South Africa
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
South Sudan
Spain
Sri Lanka
Sudan
Suriname
Svalbard and Jan Mayen
Swaziland
Sweden
Switzerland
Syrian Arab Republic
Taiwan
Tajikistan
Tanzania, United Republic of
Thailand
The Gambia
Togo
Tokelau
Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Turkey
Turkmenistan
Turks and Caicos Islands
Tuvalu
U.S. Virgin Islands
Uganda
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
United States Minor Outlying Islands
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Venezuela
Vietnam
Wallis and Futuna
Western Sahara
Yemen
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Prohibited countries
Canada
China
Romania
Singapore
United States
Payment options
Wire transfer
Perfect Money
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Ripple
Tether (USDT)
USD Coin (USDC)
Solana
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BTC/EUR
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
CHF/NOK
CHF/PLN
CHF/SGD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CZK
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/DKK
GBP/JPY
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/TRY
GBP/USD
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/ILS
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
Regulated by
FSRA (Saint Lucia), 2024-00205
Website available in
English
Arabic
Spanish
French
Italian
Chinese
Support available in
English
Arabic
Spanish
French
Italian
Chinese
Support methods
Live chat
Teams
Trading server time zone
GMT+3
VPS for traders
No
Special notes
Join us and enjoy upsized deposit bonus of up to 40%! Enhance your trading experience with Defcofx’s 40% Welcome Bonus! Join us today, deposit for the first time, and watch your bonus reflect in your trading account.
Website screenshot
Account Types
GoldOpen details
Minimum account size$1,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
GBPUSD
AUDUSD
GOLD
SILVER
OIL
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:500
CFD
1:500
Oil
1:500
Stocks
1:10
Metals
1:500
Cryptocurrencies
1:10
SilverOpen details
Minimum account size$50
Spread,
EUR/USD
GBPUSD
AUDUSD
GOLD
SILVER
OIL
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000
Gold & silver
1:500
CFD
1:500
Oil
1:500
Stocks
1:10
Metals
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:10