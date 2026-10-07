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Broker profile: DefcoFX

This page is a description of DefcoFX Forex broker. It is not an official website of DefcoFX. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.

DefcoFX (defcofx.com)
AUTOCHARTIST
  • Accepts US traders
  • Bonuses
  • Personal manager
  • Trading contests
  • Segregated accounts
  • Free education
  • Trading by phone
Visit

Companies
The Defcofx Limited
Founded in: 2022
Online since: 2024
Broker rating
DefcoFX
9.9 / 10
36 qualified reviews
See DefcoFX reviews
Allowed countries
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
Albania
Albania
Algeria
Algeria
American Samoa
American Samoa
Andorra
Andorra
Angola
Angola
Anguilla
Anguilla
Antarctica
Antarctica
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Argentina
Armenia
Armenia
Aruba
Aruba
Australia
Australia
Austria
Austria
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
Barbados
Barbados
Belarus
Belarus
Belgium
Belgium
Belize
Belize
Benin
Benin
Bermuda
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bhutan
Bolivia
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Botswana
Bouvet Island
Bouvet Island
Brazil
Brazil
British Indian Ocean Territory
British Indian Ocean Territory
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands
Brunei Darussalam
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Burundi
Cambodia
Cambodia
Cameroon
Cameroon
Cape Verde
Cape Verde
Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
Chad
Chad
Chile
Chile
Christmas Island
Christmas Island
Cocos (Keeling) Islands
Cocos (Keeling) Islands
Colombia
Colombia
Comoros
Comoros
Congo, the Democratic Republic of the
Congo, the Democratic Republic of the
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
Croatia
Croatia
Cuba
Cuba
Curaçao
Curaçao
Cyprus
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
Denmark
Denmark
Djibouti
Djibouti
Dominica
Dominica
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
East Timor
East Timor
Ecuador
Ecuador
Egypt
Egypt
El Salvador
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Eritrea
Estonia
Estonia
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
European Union
European Union
Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
Fiji
Fiji
Finland
Finland
France
France
French Guiana
French Guiana
French Polynesia
French Polynesia
French Southern Territories
French Southern Territories
Gabon
Gabon
Georgia
Georgia
Germany
Germany
Ghana
Ghana
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
Greece
Greece
Greenland
Greenland
Grenada
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Guadeloupe
Guam
Guam
Guatemala
Guatemala
Guernsey
Guernsey
Guinea
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Guyana
Haiti
Haiti
Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands
Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands
Holy See (Vatican City State)
Holy See (Vatican City State)
Honduras
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Hungary
Hungary
Iceland
Iceland
India
India
Indonesia
Indonesia
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Iraq
Iraq
Ireland
Ireland
Isle of Man
Isle of Man
Israel
Israel
Italy
Italy
Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast
Jamaica
Jamaica
Japan
Japan
Jersey
Jersey
Jordan
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kenya
Kiribati
Kiribati
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Korea, Republic of
Korea, Republic of
Kuwait
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan
Lao People's Democratic Republic
Lao People's Democratic Republic
Latvia
Latvia
Lebanon
Lebanon
Lesotho
Lesotho
Liberia
Liberia
Libya
Libya
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
Macao
Macao
Madagascar
Madagascar
Malawi
Malawi
Malaysia
Malaysia
Maldives
Maldives
Mali
Mali
Malta
Malta
Marshall Islands
Marshall Islands
Martinique
Martinique
Mauritania
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mayotte
Mexico
Mexico
Micronesia, Federated States of
Micronesia, Federated States of
Moldova, Republic of
Moldova, Republic of
Monaco
Monaco
Mongolia
Mongolia
Montenegro
Montenegro
Montserrat
Montserrat
Morocco
Morocco
Mozambique
Mozambique
Myanmar
Myanmar
Namibia
Namibia
Nauru
Nauru
Nepal
Nepal
Netherlands
Netherlands
Netherlands Antilles
Netherlands Antilles
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
New Zealand
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
Niger
Niger
Nigeria
Nigeria
Niue
Niue
Norfolk Island
Norfolk Island
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
Northern Mariana Islands
Northern Mariana Islands
Norway
Norway
Oman
Oman
Pakistan
Pakistan
Palau
Palau
Palestinian Territory, Occupied
Palestinian Territory, Occupied
Panama
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Paraguay
Peru
Peru
Philippines
Philippines
Pitcairn
Pitcairn
Poland
Poland
Portugal
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Qatar
Qatar
Republic of the Congo
Republic of the Congo
Reunion
Reunion
Russian Federation
Russian Federation
Rwanda
Rwanda
Saint Helena
Saint Helena
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Lucia
Saint Pierre and Miquelon
Saint Pierre and Miquelon
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Samoa
Samoa
San Marino
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Sao Tome and Principe
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Senegal
Serbia
Serbia
Seychelles
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone
Slovakia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
Somalia
Somalia
South Africa
South Africa
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
South Sudan
South Sudan
Spain
Spain
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
Sudan
Sudan
Suriname
Suriname
Svalbard and Jan Mayen
Svalbard and Jan Mayen
Swaziland
Swaziland
Sweden
Sweden
Switzerland
Switzerland
Syrian Arab Republic
Syrian Arab Republic
Taiwan
Taiwan
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
Tanzania, United Republic of
Tanzania, United Republic of
Thailand
Thailand
The Gambia
The Gambia
Togo
Togo
Tokelau
Tokelau
Tonga
Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Tunisia
Turkey
Turkey
Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
Tuvalu
Tuvalu
U.S. Virgin Islands
U.S. Virgin Islands
Uganda
Uganda
Ukraine
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United States Minor Outlying Islands
United States Minor Outlying Islands
Uruguay
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
Venezuela
Venezuela
Vietnam
Vietnam
Wallis and Futuna
Wallis and Futuna
Western Sahara
Western Sahara
Yemen
Yemen
Zambia
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
Prohibited countries
Canada
Canada
China
China
Romania
Romania
Singapore
Singapore
United States
United States
Payment options
Wire transfer
Perfect Money
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Ripple
Tether (USDT)
USD Coin (USDC)
Solana
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BTC/EUR
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
CHF/NOK
CHF/PLN
CHF/SGD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CZK
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/DKK
GBP/JPY
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/TRY
GBP/USD
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/ILS
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
Regulated by
FSRA (Saint Lucia), 2024-00205
Website available in
English
Arabic
Spanish
French
Italian
Chinese
Support available in
English
Arabic
Spanish
French
Italian
Chinese
Support methods
Email
Live chat
Teams
Support Rating According to our 2026 broker survey.
5/5 Excellent
Trading server time zone
GMT+3
VPS for traders
No
Special notes
Join us and enjoy upsized deposit bonus of up to 40%! Enhance your trading experience with Defcofx’s 40% Welcome Bonus! Join us today, deposit for the first time, and watch your bonus reflect in your trading account.
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