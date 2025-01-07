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Broker profile: GTC FX
This page is a description of GTC FX Forex broker. It is not an official website of GTC FX. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- PAMM
- VPS
- MAM
Companies
GTC Group LLC-FZ
TC Global Trade Capital Co., Limited
GTC Global Pty Ltd
GTC Global Ltd
GTC Multi Trading DMCC
Prohibited countries
Afghanistan
Angola
Cuba
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Iraq
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Liberia
Republic of the Congo
Russian Federation
Somalia
Sudan
Syrian Arab Republic
United States
Yemen
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
Perfect Money
Apple Pay
Google Pay
Dragonpay
AstroPay
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 5
MetaTrader 4
Account currencies
AED
United Arab Emirates dirham
AUD
Australian dollar
EUR
Euro
JPY
Japanese yen
NGN
Nigerian naira
NZD
New Zealand dollar
USD
United States dollar
Regulated by
FSC (Mauritius), GB22200292
ASIC, 611436796
CMA (UAE), 202200000007
Vanuatu Financial Services Commission, 40354
Website available in
English
Arabic
Spanish
French
Hindi
Indonesian
Italian
Japanese
Korean
Malay
Portuguese
Russian
Turkish
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Support methods
Web form
Phone
Live chat
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
Free for deposits greater than
$5,000
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000
Gold & silver
1:2000
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:125
Energies
1:400
ProOpen details
Minimum account size$50
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000
Gold & silver
1:2000
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:125
Energies
1:400
ECNOpen details
Minimum account size$3,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:100
Stocks
1:100
Indexes
1:100