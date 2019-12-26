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/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: Plus500
This page is a description of Plus500 Forex broker. It is not an official website of Plus500. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- Affiliate program
- Guaranteed stop-loss order (GSLO)
Companies
Plus500AU Pty Ltd
Plus500CY Ltd
Plus500SG Pte Ltd
Plus500 Ltd.
Plus500SEY Ltd
Plus500EE AS
Plus500SG Pte Ltd
Plus500BHS Ltd
Plus500SG Pte Ltd
Plus500CA Ltd.
Prohibited countries
United States
Payment options
PayPal
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
BPAY
iDEAL
SOFORT
giropay
Przelewy24
Demo platforms
Plus500 Windows Trader
Plus500 WebTrader
Account currencies
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
BCH/USD
BTC/USD
BTG/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/DKK
CHF/JPY
CHF/NOK
CHF/SEK
DKK/NOK
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/DKK
GBP/JPY
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/SEK
GBP/USD
LTC/USD
NEO/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
SEK/NOK
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XMR/USD
XRP/USD
Regulated by
FCA (UK), 509909
CySEC, 250/14
ASIC, 417727
ISA (Israel), 5
FSCA (South Africa), 47546
Monetary Authority of Singapore, 2017-12-11
FSA (Estonia), 16128206
DFSA (Dubai), 6224
CMA (UAE), 22-Aug-2024
CIRO, 8624N
Website available in
English
Arabic
Bulgarian
Czech
Danish
German
Greek
Spanish
Estonian
Finnish
French
Croatian
Hungarian
Icelandic
Italian
Hebrew
Japanese
Korean
Lithuanian
Latvian/Lettish
Malay
Maltese
Dutch
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Romanian
Russian
Slovak
Slovenian
Serbian
Swedish
Turkish
Chinese
Support available in
English
Support methods
Phone
Office
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Special notes
Not available in Ukraine.
Website screenshot
Account Types
Professional
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:300
Leverage
Forex
1:300
Gold & silver
1:20
CFD
1:20
Oil
1:20
Stocks
1:20
Options
1:5
Indexes
1:300
Metals
1:20
Energies
1:20
ETF
1:100
Spread betting
Cryptocurrencies
1:30
Retail
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Gold & silver
1:20
CFD
1:20
Oil
1:20
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:20
ETF
1:5
Cryptocurrencies
1:30
Plus500 Reviews
87 reviews of Plus500 are presented here. All reviews represent only their author's opinion, which is not necessarily based on the real facts.