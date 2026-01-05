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Broker profile: CTForex
This page is a description of CTForex Forex broker. It is not an official website of CTForex. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
- Accepts US traders
- Bonuses
- Personal manager
- Trading contests
- Swap-free accounts option
- Affiliate program
Companies
CTForex LTD
Prohibited countries
Cuba
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Myanmar
Russian Federation
Sudan
Syrian Arab Republic
United Kingdom
Payment options
PayPal
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
Bitcoin
Tether (USDT)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 5
MetaTrader 4
Account currencies
USD
United States dollar
Website available in
English
Support available in
English
Support methods
Phone
Live chat
Telegram
Trading server time zone
GMT+2
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$50
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:500
CFD
1:500
Oil
1:500
Indexes
1:500
Cryptocurrencies
1:500
PremiumOpen details
Minimum account size$2,500
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:1000
CFD
1:1000
Oil
1:1000
Indexes
1:1000
Metals
1:1000
Cryptocurrencies
1:500
VIPOpen details
Minimum account size$10,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:2000
Leverage
Forex
1:2000
Gold & silver
1:2000
CFD
1:2000
Oil
1:2000
Indexes
1:2000
Metals
1:2000
Cryptocurrencies
1:1000