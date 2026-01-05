EN

Popular results

Tools

Position Sizer

Calculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Education

What Is Forex

Learn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
/what-is-forex/
Indicators

Supertrend

Download the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
/indicators/supertrend/
Tools

Position Size Calculator

Calculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
/position-size-calculator/
Advertisements
— ECN accounts with MT4, MT5, $10 minimum
$ £ ¥
¥ £ $

Broker profile: CTForex

This page is a description of CTForex Forex broker. It is not an official website of CTForex. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.

CTForex (ctforex.com)
  • Accepts US traders
  • Bonuses
  • Personal manager
  • Trading contests
  • Swap-free accounts option
  • Affiliate program
Visit

Companies
CTForex LTD
Founded in: 2025
Online since: 2025
Broker rating
CTForex
Unrated
Prohibited countries
Cuba
Cuba
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Myanmar
Myanmar
Russian Federation
Russian Federation
Sudan
Sudan
Syrian Arab Republic
Syrian Arab Republic
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Payment options
PayPal
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
Bitcoin
Tether (USDT)
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 5
MetaTrader 4
Account currencies
USD
United States dollar
Website available in
English
Support available in
English
Support methods
Phone
Live chat
Telegram
WhatsApp
Trading server time zone
GMT+2
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot

Similar brokers