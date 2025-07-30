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Broker profile: INVESTAiN
This page is a description of INVESTAiN Forex broker. It is not an official website of INVESTAiN. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Segregated accounts
- VPS
- Affiliate program
- Managed accounts
Companies
INVESTAiN Ltd
Payment options
PayPal
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Local bank transfer
Tether (USDT)
Demo platforms
INVESTAiN
Account currencies
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CAD/SGD
CHF/DKK
CHF/HUF
CHF/JPY
CHF/NOK
CHF/PLN
CHF/SEK
CHF/SGD
DKK/SEK
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CZK
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/DKK
GBP/HUF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/PLN
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/TRY
GBP/USD
HKD/JPY
NOK/JPY
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/DKK
NZD/JPY
NZD/SEK
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
SEK/JPY
SGD/HKD
SGD/JPY
TRY/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/ILS
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
Regulated by
FSC (Mauritius), GB24202963
Website available in
English
Support available in
English
Support methods
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
Free for deposits greater than
$10,000
Website screenshot
Account Types
StarterOpen details
Minimum account size$500
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:100
Leverage
Forex
1:100
Gold & silver
1:100
Stocks
1:50
Options
1:10
Futures
1:10
Indexes
1:100
ETF
1:100
AdvancedOpen details
Minimum account size$5,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:400
Leverage
Forex
1:400
Gold & silver
1:100
Stocks
1:100
Options
1:10
Futures
1:10
Indexes
1:100
ETF
1:100