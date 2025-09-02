Technical Indicators for Trading

You can freely download technical indicators for trading in Forex and other financial markets on this page. The listed Forex indicators can use in MetaTrader (MT4 and MT5) and cTrader. The offered technical indicators are grouped into categories based on their features and supported trading platforms. You can use them to develop your own Forex strategy or you can simply attach them to a chart and follow their trading signals via alerts. You can include any of the offered indicators in your own custom MetaTrader expert advisor or a cTrader cBot. All presented indicators are open-source, allowing you to modify their features and add new functionality according to your preferences. Feel free to open a demo or live account with any of the MT4 or MT5 Forex brokers (or a cTrader one for cTrader indicators). You can find here 95 MT4 indicators, 93 MT5 indicators, and 13 indicators for cTrader.