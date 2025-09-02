EN

Technical Indicators for Trading

You can freely download technical indicators for trading in Forex and other financial markets on this page. The listed Forex indicators can use in MetaTrader (MT4 and MT5) and cTrader. The offered technical indicators are grouped into categories based on their features and supported trading platforms. You can use them to develop your own Forex strategy or you can simply attach them to a chart and follow their trading signals via alerts. You can include any of the offered indicators in your own custom MetaTrader expert advisor or a cTrader cBot. All presented indicators are open-source, allowing you to modify their features and add new functionality according to your preferences. Feel free to open a demo or live account with any of the MT4 or MT5 Forex brokers (or a cTrader one for cTrader indicators). You can find here 95 MT4 indicators, 93 MT5 indicators, and 13 indicators for cTrader.

Stop-Out Line image
MT4,MT5,cTrader,Calculator,Utility
Stop-Out Line ver. ver. 1.01, 2025-09-16
A simple line on the chart to indicate the stop-out price based on the current positions.
Breakeven Line Indicator image
MT4,MT5,cTrader,Calculator,Utility
Breakeven Line Indicator ver. 1.01, 2025-09-10
An indicator that displays the total breakeven level for any number of trades open on the current chart's trading instrument.
Equity Line image
MT4,MT5,cTrader,Calculator,Utility
Equity Line ver. 1.00, 2025-09-08
This indicator calculates projected equity at the price level indicated by the line that you can drag around the chart.
TradeBreakOut image
MT4,MT5,MTF,cTrader,Oscillator,Alerts,Non-Repainting
TradeBreakOut ver. 1.02, 2025-08-19
Detects breakouts of local support (minimum) and resistance (maximum) levels.
Recent High/Low Alert image
MT4,MT5,MTF,cTrader,Alerts,Non-Repainting,Chart
Recent High/Low Alert ver. 1.02, 2025-08-04
A recent maximum/minimum indicator with three types of alerts that can be enabled to warn about price breaking those levels.
MA MaxExcursion image
MT4,MT5,cTrader,Trend,Alerts,Non-Repainting,Chart
MA MaxExcursion ver. 1.00, 2025-07-22
A moving average deviation indicator with alerts.
RSI with Alert for MT4 and MT5 image
MT4,MT5,Oscillator,Alerts,Non-Repainting
RSI with Alert for MT4 and MT5 ver. 1.07, 2025-06-26
A classic Rate of Change indicator with all sorts of alerts.
Volume Profile image
MT4,MT5,Levels
Volume Profile ver. 1.01, 2025-06-19
An indicator that weights price points by volume and displays them as a vertical histogram.
Market Profile image
MT4,MT5,cTrader,Levels,Alerts
Market Profile ver. 1.24, 2025-06-17
A classic market profile indicator created specifically for Forex. It supports intraday, daily, weekly, monthly, and custom trading sessions.
Bollinger Bands Breakout Alert Indicator for MT4 and MT5 image
MT4,MT5,Trend,Alerts,Non-Repainting,Chart
Bollinger Bands Breakout Alert Indicator for MT4 and MT5 ver. 1.06, 2025-06-13
A classic Bollinger bands indicator with breakout alerts options.
Trading Session Time image
MT4,MT5,Utility
Trading Session Time ver. 1.04, 2025-06-06
Mark up the trading session time periods directly on the chart.
Stochastic with Alert for MT4 and MT5 image
MT4,MT5,Oscillator,Alerts,Non-Repainting
Stochastic with Alert for MT4 and MT5 ver. 1.04, 2025-05-16
A stochastic oscillator indicator with alerts.
Currency Strength Matrix Indicator for MT4 and MT5 image
MT4,MT5,MTF,Alerts,Correlations
Currency Strength Matrix Indicator for MT4 and MT5 ver. 1.06, 2025-05-13
Measure relative currency strength on multiple timeframes and display it in the form of a table.
Currency Strength Lines Indicator for MT4 and MT5 image
MT4,MT5,Alerts,Non-Repainting,Correlations
Currency Strength Lines Indicator for MT4 and MT5 ver. 1.20, 2025-05-09
Measure relative currency strength and display the value in the shape of a line. It is a currency strength meter working with 8 major currencies.
WRB Hidden Gap image
MT4,MT5,Levels,Alerts,Non-Repainting
WRB Hidden Gap ver. 1.05, 2025-04-16
An indicator that can help price action traders to find the wide range bars and wide range candlestick bodies, and hidden gaps. It offers no trading signals on its own, but it can help trading using external entry signals.
BB MACD image
MT4,MT5,Oscillator,Alerts,Non-Repainting
BB MACD ver. 1.03, 2025-04-15
A MACD variation custom MT indicator, based on moving averages and standard deviation indicator. It can be used to determine trend starts/ends as well as the trend strength (the broader is the gap between two bands, the stronger is the current trend).
Traders Dynamic Index image
MT4,MT5,MTF,cTrader,Oscillator,Alerts,Non-Repainting
Traders Dynamic Index ver. 1.08, 2025-04-14
Indicates trend direction, market volatility and trend strength in a separate window of the MetaTrader terminal. It is handy in many trading styles — long-term and scalping. Read the commentary in the code to learn using it (very easy).
Three-Line Break image
MT4,MT5,Alerts,Non-Repainting,Chart
Three-Line Break ver. 1.00, 2025-04-07
A line break chart indicator that replaces a standard candle plot with a three-line break one.
Price Alert image
MT4,MT5,Utility,Levels,Alerts
Price Alert ver. 1.05, 2025-03-28
An indicator that can notify you of certain price changes via the MetaTrader sound/email/push alerts. Can be used in manual trading when you want to know when the price reaches certain levels.
Easy Trend Visualizer image
MT4,MT5,Trend,Levels,Alerts,Non-Repainting
Easy Trend Visualizer ver. 1.13, 2025-03-25
Visualizes the trend beginning/end, along with the range periods. It's based on the standard ADX indicator and produces quite accurate trend signals.
Hollow Candlesticks image
MT5,Chart
Hollow Candlesticks ver. 1.00, 2025-03-24
A simple indicator that offers an easy way to display a hollow candlestick chart in MetaTrader.
Forex Risk Calculator image
MT4,MT5,Calculator,Utility
Forex Risk Calculator ver. 1.15, 2025-03-18
A calculator tool to assess the maximum possible risk based on open positions and active orders.
Switch Timeframes Keys image
MT4,MT5,Utility
Switch Timeframes Keys
A utility indicator that lets you define keyboard combinations to switch timeframes of your MetaTrader charts.
USDX image
MT4,MT5,Correlations,Chart
USDX ver. 1.04, 2025-01-30
An indicator for USDX (DXY or dollar index) calculation in your MetaTrader platform.
Round Levels image
MT4,MT5,Utility,Levels,Alerts
Round Levels ver. 1.03, 2025-01-27
An indicator to display round level zones and lines.
Candlestick Pattern Indicator for MT4 and MT5 image
MT4,MT5,Alerts,Non-Repainting,Patterns
Candlestick Pattern Indicator for MT4 and MT5 ver. 1.03, 2024-09-23
This indicator will detect candlestick patterns and highlight them automatically on your chart.
Price Line Alert Indicator for MT4/MT5 image
MT4,MT5,Levels,Alerts
Price Line Alert Indicator for MT4/MT5 ver. 1.04, 2024-09-11
An indicator that issues alerts when the price hits a horizontal line.
Fractals with Alert for MT4 and MT5 image
MT4,MT5,Alerts,Repainting,Patterns
Fractals with Alert for MT4 and MT5 ver. 1.02, 2024-09-02
A classic Fractals (Bill Williams) indicator with optional alerts.
RSI Multi-Timeframe image
MT4,MT5,MTF,Oscillator,Alerts
RSI Multi-Timeframe ver. 1.04, 2024-08-16
A multi-timeframe Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator.
Draw Grid Indicator for MetaTrader image
MT4,MT5,Utility,Levels
Draw Grid Indicator for MetaTrader ver. 1.02, 2024-08-08
Draw arbitrary grids of horizontal lines on your chart with just a few clicks.
Moving Average with Alert for MT4 and MT5 image
MT4,MT5,Trend,Alerts,Non-Repainting,Chart
Moving Average with Alert for MT4 and MT5 ver. 1.04, 2024-07-19
A classic moving average indicator with alerts on cross with the price.
Vortex Ultimate image
MT4,MT5,MTF,cTrader,Oscillator,Alerts,Non-Repainting
Vortex Ultimate ver. 1.00, 2024-06-11
An improved version of the classic Vortex indicator with optional smoothing, alerts, and MTF display.
Negative Volume Index image
MT4,MT5,MTF,Oscillator,Non-Repainting
Negative Volume Index ver. 1.00, 2024-05-09
A volume-based trend strength indicator.
Stochastic Multi-Timeframe image
MT4,MT5,MTF,Oscillator,Alerts
Stochastic Multi-Timeframe ver. 1.04, 2024-04-11
A multi-timeframe stochastic oscillator.
Murrey Math Line X image
MT4,MT5,Levels,Alerts
Murrey Math Line X ver. 1.05, 2024-03-13
Another kind of pivot points given in form of lines displayed on the main chart. It uses Murrey Math rules to calculate the lines’ position. Lines are shown for the current period and represent the support and resistance levels.
Bollinger Squeeze Advanced image
MT4,MT5,Oscillator,Alerts,Non-Repainting,Not So Squeezy
Bollinger Squeeze Advanced ver. 1.01, 2023-12-04
In addition to the Bollinger bands and Keltner channel squeeze, this version of the Bollinger Squeeze indicator can show a histogram based on one of the eight main oscillators.
Donchian Ultimate image
MT4,MT5,MTF,cTrader,Trend,Alerts,Non-Repainting,Chart
Donchian Ultimate ver. 1.00, 2023-10-23
An advanced version of the classic Donchian channel indicator with multiple customization options.
Candle Wicks Length Display image
MT4,MT5,Calculator,Utility,Alerts
Candle Wicks Length Display ver. 1.10, 2023-09-18
This indicator will display the length values for all candle wicks that exceed a given threshold and will alert about wicks getting longer than another given threshold.
Flexible Momentum image
MT5,Calculator,Alerts
Flexible Momentum
Calculates the price change over an arbitrary period (given in seconds) and alerts you if a given threshold is surpassed.
Float image
MT4,MT5,Oscillator,Levels,Repainting
Float ver. 1.02, 2023-08-07
This MetaTrader indicator scans the latest trends and tries to apply the data to the current rate, showing a trend start/end in a separate window. It also shows Fibonacci retracement levels on the main chart window.
Candle Range image
MT4,MT5,Calculator,Utility
Candle Range ver. 1.01, 2023-07-27
An indicator that can display the candle range on mouseover for the candlestick you are pointing at with your mouse pointer on the chart.
Aroon Up & Down image
MT4,MT5,Oscillator,Alerts,Non-Repainting
Aroon Up & Down
This MetaTrader indicator is based on finding the maximums/minimums of the period and doesn't use any standard MT4/MT5 indicators. It is a separate window indicator with 2 charting lines. I find it useful to determine the trend changes.
BMA or Band Moving Average — MT4/MT5 Indicator image
MT4,MT5,Trend,Non-Repainting,Chart
BMA or Band Moving Average — MT4/MT5 Indicator
A moving average indicator version that saves the traditional MetaTrader moving average functionality but adds two bands to the standard line. These bands are placed (by default) 2% below and 2% above the main line and serve as the strong pull-back levels.
Coppock image
MT4,MT5,Oscillator,Non-Repainting
Coppock
An implementation of the classical indicator by Edward Coppock. It helps detecting the long-term tops and bottoms.
Detrended Price Oscillator image
MT4,MT5,Oscillator,Alerts,Non-Repainting
Detrended Price Oscillator
A version of the price oscillator that works well for the detection of the short-term changes in the trend.
Daily Percentage Change image
MT4,MT5,Calculator,Utility
Daily Percentage Change
A simple MetaTrader indicator that will display daily, weekly, and monthly price changes in percentage points for your convenience. Fully customizable.
Candle Time and Spread Indicator for MetaTrader image
MT4,MT5,Utility,Alerts
Candle Time and Spread Indicator for MetaTrader
Add a countdown timer to the next candle and spread display to your chart.
Supertrend MT4/MT5 Indicator image
MT4,MT5,Trend,Alerts,Non-Repainting,Chart
Supertrend MT4/MT5 Indicator
A trend-detecting line based on moving averages and ATR.
Moving Average Crossover with Alert for MT4 and MT5 image
MT4,MT5,Trend,Alerts,Non-Repainting,Chart
Moving Average Crossover with Alert for MT4 and MT5
An indicator for crossover of two moving averages with alerts.
Alert Indicator Template for MT4 image
MT4,Alerts
Alert Indicator Template for MT4
A basic template (source code) to easily create your own alert indicators for MetaTrader 4.
MACD with Alert for MT4 and MT5 image
MT4,MT5,Oscillator,Alerts,Non-Repainting
MACD with Alert for MT4 and MT5
A classic MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) indicator with customizable alerts.
Box Breakout Alert for MT4 and MT5 image
MT4,MT5,Trend,Alerts,Non-Repainting
Box Breakout Alert for MT4 and MT5
This indicator will notify you when the price breaks out of some previous high/low range.
Alligator with Alert for MT4 and MT5 image
MT4,MT5,Trend,Alerts,Non-Repainting
Alligator with Alert for MT4 and MT5
A classic Alligator (Bill Williams) indicator with all kinds of alerts added to it.
MA Ribbon with Alert for MT4 and MT5 image
MT4,MT5,Trend,Alerts,Non-Repainting,Chart
MA Ribbon with Alert for MT4 and MT5
An indicator that displays a ribbon of moving averages and issues alerts when they all line up perfectly.
ROC with Alert for MT4 and MT5 image
MT4,MT5,Oscillator,Alerts,Non-Repainting
ROC with Alert for MT4 and MT5
A classic Rate of Change indicator with all sorts of alerts.
RVI with Alert for MT4 and MT5 image
MT4,MT5,Oscillator,Alerts,Non-Repainting
RVI with Alert for MT4 and MT5
A classic RVI (Relative Vigor Index) indicator with alerts.
TMA Slope with Alert for MT4 and MT5 image
MT4,MT5,Oscillator,Alerts,Non-Repainting
TMA Slope with Alert for MT4 and MT5
An indicator that measures the slope of a triangular moving average (TMA) and can issue alerts.
TMA with Alert for MT4 and MT5 image
MT4,MT5,Trend,Alerts,Non-Repainting,Chart
TMA with Alert for MT4 and MT5
A classic triangular moving average indicator with customizable alerts.
Support and Resistance Lines Indicator for MT4 and MT5 image
MT4,MT5,Levels,Alerts
Support and Resistance Lines Indicator for MT4 and MT5
A generator of support and resistance lines based on Fractals and ATR indicators.
Lot Size Calculator for MT4 image
MT4,Calculator,Utility
Lot Size Calculator for MT4
Calculate lot size based on your risk and stop-loss in just a few clicks.
MQL4TA Spread Indicator for MT4/MT5 image
MT4,MT5,Utility,Alerts
MQL4TA Spread Indicator for MT4/MT5
A basic panel indicator for spread.
PSAR Multi-Timeframe image
MT4,MTF,Trend,Alerts
PSAR Multi-Timeframe
A multi-timeframe Parabolic SAR indicator.
MACD Multi-Timeframe image
MT4,MTF,Oscillator,Alerts
MACD Multi-Timeframe
A multi-timeframe MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) indicator.
MA Multi-Timeframe image
MT4,MT5,MTF,Trend,Alerts
MA Multi-Timeframe
A multi-timeframe moving average indicator.
Supertrend Multi-Timeframe image
MT4,MT5,MTF,Trend,Alerts
Supertrend Multi-Timeframe
A multi-timeframe version of Supertrend indicator.
Linear Regression Channel image
MT4,MT5,Utility
Linear Regression Channel
An auto-updating linear regression channel with a set starting point.
Linear Regression Slope image
MT4,MT5,Oscillator,Non-Repainting
Linear Regression Slope
A histogram indicator of the linear regression line's slope.
Linear Regression Line image
MT4,MT5,Trend,Non-Repainting,Chart
Linear Regression Line
A variation of moving average calculated using the linear regression formula.
Instrument Details image
MT4,Utility
Instrument Details
View a detailed table of the trading instrument's specification directly on your chart.
QQE image
MT4,MT5,MTF,cTrader,Oscillator,Alerts,Non-Repainting
QQE ver. 1.03, 2022-10-31
Quantitative Qualitative Estimation indicator that uses two smoothed RSI indicators for buy and sell signals.
Var Mov Avg image
MT4,MT5,MTF,cTrader,Alerts,Non-Repainting,Chart
Var Mov Avg ver. 1.02, 2022-10-07
Indicator is based on the calculating of moving averages of the varying periods. It detects crosses that produce buy/sell signals as well as current trend indication. This indicator has a sound alert on signals, which can be turned on and off.
Point-and-Figure Indicator image
MT5,Alerts,Chart
Point-and-Figure Indicator ver. 1.01, 2022-09-06
An MT5 indicator that plots point-and-figure charts based on the real ticks information it downloads from the trading server. Supports alerts.
CCI Arrows image
MT4,MT5,Trend,Alerts,Non-Repainting
CCI Arrows ver. 1.02, 2022-08-18
This CCI based indicator will give you signals by drawing blue and red arrows on the chart. It simply detects the CCI cross with the zero but is quite accurate.
ZigZagOnParabolic image
MT4,MT5,Alerts,Repainting,Chart
ZigZagOnParabolic ver. 1.02, 2022-04-11
Improved version of the standard MetaTrader ZigZag indicator that is based on another MetaTrader standard indicator — Parabolic SAR. Detects chart extrema.
TzPivots image
MT4,MT5,Levels
TzPivots ver. 1.01, 2022-04-03
Daily pivot points indicator with an accurate and informative display. Trader has to set two input parameters: LocalTimeZone — time zone of the MT4/MT5 trading server (e.g. "-5" if it's New York time) and DestTimeZone — time zone of the session for which you want to calculate pivot points (e.g. "+9" for Tokyo trading session pivots).
Trade Assistant image
MT4,MT5,MTF,Alerts
Trade Assistant ver. 1.02, 2022-03-26
A multi-timeframe indicator that analyzes the market conditions on timeframes from M5 to D1 using the Stochastic Oscillator, RSI and CCI standard indicators. The output is a set of buy or sell signals displayed as a table below the chart. It's very easy indicator to trade using both small and large timeframes.
Total Power Indicator image
MT4,MT5,Oscillator,Alerts,Non-Repainting
Total Power Indicator ver. 1.01, 2022-03-24
An indicator for MetaTrader platform that analyzes the current market power of bulls and bears by measuring the proportion of bear and bull-dominant bars over some period of time.
Spread image
MT4,MT5,Utility,Alerts
Spread ver. 1.08, 2022-03-23
An indicator that can display current spread for the given currency pair directly in the main window of the chart. Useful when dealing with variable spreads.
Support and Resistance image
MT4,MT5,Levels,Alerts,Non-Repainting
Support and Resistance ver. 1.02, 2022-03-23
As the name suggests, this indicators shows the levels of support and resistance directly on the chart. It uses standard MT4/MT5 Fractal indicator and does quite well in depicting the good levels for the next stop-loss and target-profit prices.
RSIOMA image
MT4,MT5,Oscillator,Alerts,Non-Repainting
RSIOMA ver. 1.01, 2022-03-22
This indicator is composed of the RSI (Relative Strength Index) of two moving averages and moving average of this RSI. The cross of them means the change of the trend — when the bold line is above it is an uptrend, when the thin one is above it is a downtrend.
Range Expansion Index (REI) image
MT4,MT5,Oscillator,Alerts,Non-Repainting
Range Expansion Index (REI) ver. 1.01, 2022-03-21
Tom DeMark's oscillator indicator that measures the pace of the relative price change. Gives overbought/oversold signals.
Pinbar Detector image
MT4,MT5,Trend,Alerts,Non-Repainting,Patterns
Pinbar Detector ver. 1.03, 2022-03-19
A Forex MetaTrader indicator that detects the Pinbar (Pin-bar) patterns and marks them on the chart. Includes customizable parameters of the pattern detection.
Pattern Recognition Master image
MT4,MT5,Alerts,Non-Repainting,Patterns
Pattern Recognition Master ver. 1.02, 2022-03-18
An indicator for the automatic Japanese candlestick patterns recognition. It marks each candle, which fits any pattern, with the special code that represents the appropriate candlestick pattern. The legend for the patterns and the corresponding symbols is also attached to the chart with this indicator.
Rainbow Multiple Moving Average image
MT4,MT5,Trend,Non-Repainting,Chart,Not So Squeezy
Rainbow Multiple Moving Average ver. 1.00, 2022-03-16
A combination of 66 moving average of your preferred type, price, and period.
Bollinger Squeeze Basic image
MT4,MT5,Oscillator,Alerts,Non-Repainting,Not So Squeezy
Bollinger Squeeze Basic ver. 1.00, 2022-03-12
A combination of Momentum, Bollinger bands, and Keltner channel to measure the strength and direction of the current trend.
Laguerre image
MT4,MT5,Oscillator,Non-Repainting
Laguerre ver. 1.02, 2022-03-09
A separate window indicator with one line signaling short and long positions, when it crosses the upper band from above or lower band from below, respectively.
Moving Average Candlesticks image
MT4,MT5,Trend,Non-Repainting,Chart
Moving Average Candlesticks ver. 1.01, 2022-03-09
A classic moving average indicator visualized in a form of Japanese candlesticks.
Keltner Channel image
MT4,MT5,Trend,Non-Repainting,Chart,Not So Squeezy
Keltner Channel ver. 1.01, 2022-03-08
This MetaTrader indicator offers a combined trend/volatility moving averages, offering you a tool to trade the channel breakouts. Based on moving averages.
Gain/Loss Info image
MT4,MT5,Calculator,Utility
Gain/Loss Info ver. 1.01, 2022-03-07
An indicator that shows the gain/loss for a period in percentage or pips. Only gain/loss bigger than given limit is displayed.
Fisher image
MT4,MT5,Oscillator,Repainting
Fisher ver. 1.04, 2022-03-03
Finds the maximum and minimum levels on the given period, applies custom calculations to the relation of the current price to those levels and draws a histogram of the trend. Marks uptrend with green lines and downtrend — with red lines.
TD Sequential Ultimate image
MT4,MT5,Levels,Alerts,Non-Repainting
TD Sequential Ultimate ver. 1.03, 2021-04-05
A free open-source indicator that implements TD Sequential elements: Setup, Countdown, Perfection, and TDST Support/Resistance levels.
Dots image
MT4,MT5,Trend,Non-Repainting
Dots ver. 1.02, 2021-03-02
A very good trend-detecting indicator with spike filtering option and a number of adjustable input parameters.
Schaff Trend Cycle image
MT4,MT5,cTrader,Oscillator,Alerts,Non-Repainting
Schaff Trend Cycle ver. 1.04, 2019-12-17
An indicator that displays the double smoothed stochastic of the MACD lines calculated in cycles. Offers an improved version of the oscillator for the trend detection. Developed by Doug Schaff. Has alerts.
Basing Candlesticks image
MT4,MT5,Alerts,Non-Repainting
Basing Candlesticks ver. 1.00, 2019-12-02
A MetaTrader indicator that marks candles with body size at less than 50% of the candle's entire High-Low range. Alerts are available.
Beginner image
MT4,MT5,Trend,Repainting
Beginner ver. 1.02, 2017-08-26
This one shows up trend extremes (max and min) which can be treated as the support and resistance points and help you understand current trend channels. It is a simple indicator that uses some period to find the highest and the lowest points and mark them with the dots. It can be a good base for your own range breakout expert advisor.
3rd Generation Moving Average image
MT4,MT5,Trend,Non-Repainting,Chart
3rd Generation Moving Average ver. 1.04, 2017-03-15
This MetaTrader indicator a version of the classic moving average indicator (MA) with the time-lag reduced to the least possible level, preserving the smoothing capability of moving average.
Channel Pattern Detector image
MT4,MT5,Alerts,Patterns
Channel Pattern Detector ver. 1.01, 2016-12-23
A MetaTrader indicator that detects channel patterns (ascending, descending and horizontal) and marks them on chart.