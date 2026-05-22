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Non-Repainting Indicators
Most technical indicators are non-repainting. This means that if they generate a signal for a completed candle, it stays on that candle. Such signals may be wrong, but they can be relied upon in the sense that they will not disappear (unlike those from repainting indicators).
If you are planning to use an indicator for live signals in a trading system, then you definitely need a non-repainting one. The indicators below are non-repainting, free, and supplied with source code.
Should I stick to non-repainting indicators?
The main advantage of non-repainting indicators over repainting ones is obvious — you get no disappearing signals. However, this does not mean that all signals generated by non-repainting indicators are accurate. On the contrary: because the indicator cannot revise its past signals, the wrong ones stay on the chart for you to see.
Another important benefit of using non-repainting indicators is that analyzing the past signals through backtesting gives a trustworthy picture of their reliability.
So, for trading signals, yes. For chart analysis, repainting indicators still have their uses.