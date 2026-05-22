Non-Repainting Indicators

Most technical indicators are non-repainting. This means that if they generate a signal for a completed candle, it stays on that candle. Such signals may be wrong, but they can be relied upon in the sense that they will not disappear (unlike those from repainting indicators).

If you are planning to use an indicator for live signals in a trading system, then you definitely need a non-repainting one. The indicators below are non-repainting, free, and supplied with source code.