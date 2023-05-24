We all know how important it is to identify support and resistance levels, but MetaTrader doesn't offer any feature to calculate them. Well, there is a solution for this! The Support and Resistance Lines indicator for MetaTrader is able to calculate and draw on chart the levels of support and resistance for the selected currency pair or any other trading instrument.

Support and resistance are some of the most important concepts in trading. Almost every trading strategy takes into consideration support and resistance levels. It is very useful to have their visual representation. Support and Resistance Lines indicator for MetaTrader is capable of calculating the levels of support and resistance and drawing them on the chart.

The Support and Resistance Lines indicator for MT4 and MT5 is a powerful indicator that can find and show you the levels of support and resistance.

With Support and Resistance Lines indicator, you can:

Find better opportunities — knowing where the support and resistance are, you can adjust your strategy. Save time — let the indicator calculate the level and show it on the chart. Get notified — receive notifications when the price approaches or leaves a level of support or resistance.

What are support and resistance?

Support and resistance are levels where the price tends to bounce. They are kind of price barriers that hard to break.

Support and resistance can be easily spotted by the human eye. You need to focus on the close prices and see where they stop and consolidate or bounce.

Calculating these levels in a mathematical way is a whole other story. A sophisticated algorithm should be employed to find these levels. The indicator scans a range of candles and identifies where the price is bouncing or stagnating. It then calculates the median price and draws a horizontal line on the chart.

Features

The Support and Resistance Lines indicator for MetaTrader includes the following features:

Automated algorithm.

Work with different timeframes.

Sensitivity adjustment.

Distance to next support and resistance levels.

Support and resistance zones display.

Alerts on the chart, via email, by push-notifications (mobile app), and sound-only.

Line width based on the strength of the level it represents.

Draw arrows on the price entering the danger zone or leaving it.

Why use Support and Resistance Lines indicator?

The Support and Resistance Lines indicator is useful to check some conditions before entering or exiting a trade. During our trading activities, we all use different strategies, however, support and resistance are present almost in every trader's arsenal of tools.

You can use the Support and Resistance Lines indicator for:

Assess an entry signal — if the price is too close to a level, you might want to wait before entering.

— if the price is too close to a level, you might want to wait before entering. Adjust your strategy — support and resistance can often present an area where the price stagnates or bounces.

— support and resistance can often present an area where the price stagnates or bounces. Exit a position — these levels can be set as take-profit or stop-loss; one could even use them as a trailing stop.

MetaTrader 4 doesn't include a function to alert you when the price hits automatically generated levels, but the Support and Resistance Lines indicator can do it.

When you attach the indicator to the chart, you can setup its sensitivity and easily see the levels as horizontal lines.

Input parameters

Once you run the indicator, you can set a few default options; the rest will be managed from the panel.

The indicator's interface is quite intuitive and with a few clicks, you can set up several levels of alert.

You can choose to show support and resistance for a different timeframe. For example, if you are on the M15 chart for some scalping trade, you can add the Support and Resistance Lines indicator set up to show the levels for the D1 timeframe.

Other than showing on chart what is the distance from the above and below levels, you can set a minimum distance from the closest level to consider a trade safe. You can also configure the indicator to send you notifications in case the price enters a danger zone (or leaves it).

Requirements and support

MetaTrader 4 & 5 — this indicator is supported by both MT4 and MT5.

— this indicator is supported by both MT4 and MT5. Free — no purchase/license required.

— no purchase/license required. Multiple instruments — you can use this tool with multiple pairs and assets.

— you can use this tool with multiple pairs and assets. Multiple devices — you can set this software up on as many devices as you want.

Download You can download the indicator for free using the link below and install it by following the provided instructions. The installation is very easy to perform. The same is true for using this tool. Once you run the indicator you can set up its parameters and how you wish to receive notifications. ➥ MQLTA MT4 Support Resistance LinesDownload ➥ MQLTA MT5 Support Resistance LinesDownload Installation instructions for MT4 To install MT4 Support and Resistance Lines Indicator, please follow the instructions below: Download the indicator archive file. Open the MetaTrader 4 data folder (via File→Open Data Folder). Open the MQL4 Folder. Copy all the folders from the archive directly to the MQL4 folder. Restart MetaTrader 4 or refresh the indicators list by right-clicking the Navigator subwindow of the platform and choosing Refresh. For more detailed instructions on how to perform the installation please visit this article. Installation instructions for MT5 To install the MT5 Support and Resistance Lines indicator, please follow the instructions below: Download the indicator archive file. Open the MetaTrader 5 data folder (via File->Open Data Folder). Open the MQL5 Folder. Copy all the folders from the archive directly to the MQL5 folder. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the indicators list by right-clicking the Navigator subwindow of the platform and choosing Refresh. Or you can read a more detailed instruction on how to perform the installation. FAQ What do I need to run this indicator? This indicator is a plugin that can be mounted on a MetaTrader 4 & 5 platforms. Does it work with multiple assets? This indicator can be used with any asset and pair in MetaTrader. Can I use it on multiple devices? You can use it on as many devices as you want. How do I install the indicator? The installation process is described above. How much does it cost? The indicator is completely free. Can you add a feature to it? Probably not. However, the Support and Resistance Lines indicator is supplied with open source code. You can modify it yourself or you can hire an MQL4 coder to do it for you. You can open a trading account with any of the MT4 Forex brokers to freely use the presented here indicator for MetaTrader 4. If you want to use an MT5 version of the indicator presented here, you would need to open an account with a broker that offers MetaTrader 5.

Discussion

Do you have any suggestions or questions regarding this indicator? You can always discuss Support and Resistance Lines with the other FX traders and MQL programmers on the indicators forums.

Changelog

1.03 — 2026-04-10

Added optional arrow alerts.

Added optional sound-only alerts.

Added an option to select a chart corner for the panel to appear in.

Added a minimize/unfold button to the panel.

Changed how line width is set. Now it depends on the strength of the respective support or resistance level.

Improved performance slightly.

Fixed a bug with a 1-tick delay for MT4 lines to appear on the chart.

Fixed font size scaling for HiDPI screens.

Fixed some interface and code typos.

1.02 — 2023-05-24