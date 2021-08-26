Moving Average Convergence Divergence is a very old technical indicator, however, it is still quite popular today. With MetaTrader MACD Multi-Timeframe (MTF), you can see the status of the indicator across multiple timeframes in one table. This can be helpful when you want to have a better understanding of the overall price situation.

What is MetaTrader MACD Multi-Timeframe indicator?

MACD Multi-Timeframe (MTF) is a great indicator to see the overall trend of any instrument in your MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 platform.

With this indicator, you can see the status of Moving Average Convergence Divergence for all timeframes in one chart.

The indicator shows a simple table where for each timeframe, you can see the respective MACD trend.

On the chart, you can also see whether MACD is currently gaining or losing momentum across all timeframes.

Why is MetaTrader MACD Multi-Timeframe useful?

When you check Moving Average Convergence Divergence of the price in MetaTrader, you normally see it for a specific timeframe.

It is almost always useful to see what is its status in different timeframes in order to have a better understanding of the market situation.

If, for example, you check the trend on an H1 chart, it might look like uptrend. However, checking it on a D1 chart may point at a downtrend.

MACD Multi-Timeframe for MT4/MT5 allows you to see Moving Average Convergence Divergence status for all timeframes in a single place.

You can simplify your visual representation and know if an asset or pair is overall going up or going down.

You can use this indicator to improve your entry and exit signal decisions.

The indicator also includes a feature to alert you if the trend changes.

Input parameters

Once you run the indicator, you can set MACD parameters, select timeframes, and configure alerts via its input parameters.