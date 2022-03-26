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Trade Assistant
Trade Assistant MetaTrader indicator — a multi-timeframe indicator that is based on three standard indicators: Stochastic oscillator, RSI (Relative Strength Index), and CCI (Commodity Channel Index). It displays current trend directions for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1 timeframes. When you follow such an indicator you have a clear picture of the trends across all important timeframes. It doesn't matter which timeframe you attach this indicator to. The indicator can be downloaded for MT4 and MT5.
Input parameters
- CheckCandle (default = Previous) — which candle to check indicator values on — works for both display and alerts.
- PercentK (default = 8) — the period in bars for calculation of the line %K of Stochastic indicator.
- PercentD (default = 3) — the period in bars for calculation of the line %D of Stochastic indicator.
- Slowing (default = 3) — the value for slowing of Stochastic indicator.
- RSIP1 (default = 14) — the period for the first RSI (fast).
- RSIP2 (default = 70) — the period for the second RSI (slow).
- Enable
(default = false/true) — if true, Trade Assistant calculates and displays signals for a given timeframe.
- EnableNativeAlerts (default = false) — if true, a native MetaTrader popup alert will be used when a confluence of signals appear for some of the timeframes.
- EnableEmailAlerts (default = false) — if true, an email message will be sent when a confluence of signals appear for some of the timeframes. Email should be properly configured in MetaTrader via Tools->Options->Email.
- EnablePushAlerts (default = false) — if true, a push notification will be sent when a confluence of signals appear for some of the timeframes. Notifications should be properly configured in MetaTrader via Tools->Options->Notifications.
- Other parameters — symbol codes for trend direction arrows and colors.
Example and strategy
Although it is quite obvious how you can use such an indicator, I suggest buying and selling only when all indicators signal the same direction on your timeframe of choice and both of the neighboring timeframes. For example, go long on M30 timeframe only if all indicators say BUY there and in both M15 and H1 timeframes.
Download (ver. 1.02, 2022-03-26)Trade Assistant for MetaTrader 4 in .zip Trade Assistant for MetaTrader 4 in .mq4 Trade Assistant for MetaTrader 5 in .zip Trade Assistant for MetaTrader 5 in .mq5
Discussion
Warning!
If you do not know how to install this indicator, please read the MetaTrader Indicators Tutorial.
Do you have any suggestions or questions regarding this indicator? You can always discuss Trade Assistant with the other traders and MQL programmers on the indicators forums.
Changelog
1.02 - 2022-03-26
- Added new timeframes: 1-minute, weekly, and monthly.
- Added input parameters to control which timeframes are enabled.
- Added alerts via popup, email, and mobile notifications.
- Added input parameters to control colors.
- Changed display to a more compact one.
- Refactored source code, improving performance of both the MT4 and MT5 versions significantly.