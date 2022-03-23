Support and Resistance indicator as its suggests, displays the support and resistance levels. It shows them directly on the chart, providing an easy help when you want to set stop-loss or take-profit level, or when you want to see the next market target. This indicator uses the standard MetaTrader Fractals indicator (by Bill Williams' method) and has no changeable input parameters. This indicator is available for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader.

Input parameters

Alerts

EnableNativeAlerts (default = false) — if true , a native MetaTrader popup alert will be used when price closes above or below the support or resistance level.

(default = false) — if , a native MetaTrader popup alert will be used when price closes above or below the support or resistance level. EnableEmailAlerts (default = false) — if true , an email message will be sent when price closes above or below the support or resistance level. Email should be properly configured in MetaTrader via Tools->Options->Email .

(default = false) — if , an email message will be sent when price closes above or below the support or resistance level. Email should be properly configured in MetaTrader via . EnablePushAlerts (default = false) — if true , an email message will be sent when price closes above or below the support or resistance level. Notifications should be properly configured in MetaTrader via Tools->Options->Notifications .

(default = false) — if , an email message will be sent when price closes above or below the support or resistance level. Notifications should be properly configured in MetaTrader via . TriggerCandle (default = Previous) — the candle to issue alerts on: Previous — the most recently closed candle or Current — the yet unfinished candle.

Arrows

EnableDrawArrows (default = false) — if true , the indicator will draw arrows when price closes above resistance or below support.

(default = false) — if , the indicator will draw arrows when price closes above resistance or below support. ArrowBuyCode (default = 241) — an arrow code for the price breaking above the resistance.

(default = 241) — an arrow code for the price breaking above the resistance. ArrowSellCode (default = 242) — an arrow code for the price breaking below the support.

(default = 242) — an arrow code for the price breaking below the support. ArrowDistance (default = 0.3 / 10) — in MT4, you set the distance between the candle and the arrow as a multiplier of ATR(14); in MT5 and cTrader, you set it as the pixel distance.

Example and strategy

The picture says it all. Use the levels marked by the blue dots for support and the levels marked by the red dots for resistance. And don't forget that support may become next resistance if breached and vice versa.

Discussion

Warning! If you do not know how to install this indicator, please read the MetaTrader Indicators Tutorial.

Do you have any suggestions or questions regarding this indicator? You can always discuss Support and Resistance with the other traders and coders on our forum.

Changelog

1.03 - 2026-10-12

Added the cTrader version of the indicator.

Added arrows for S&R breakout signals.

1.02 - 2022-03-23