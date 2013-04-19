Recent High/Low Alert indicator displays two bands of maximum and minimum levels across recent N candles. By default, the maximum band is displayed with a blue line; the minimum band is displayed with a yellow line. Additionally, it can invoke a popup alert, send an email alert, or issue a notification alert when the current price (Bid) breaks recent High or Low level. All alerts can be turned off. If you use the email alert feature, do not forget to set the email settings in your MetaTrader platform's options window. Same with push-notifications. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5 as well as for cTrader.

It is a multi-timeframe capable indicator that can take High/Low values from an upper timeframe and display it on the current chart. You can also shift the starting point for High/Low calculation to display values from the previous day for example.

Input parameters

TimeFrame: the timeframe to use for the High/Low levels.

the timeframe to use for the High/Low levels. N (default = 20) — period value for the recent High/Low levels.

(default = 20) — period value for the recent High/Low levels. Shift (default = 0) — the shift for starting bar to calculate the recent High/Low levels. For example, the value of 2 will make it use the values starting from 2 bars ago.

(default = 0) — the shift for starting bar to calculate the recent High/Low levels. For example, the value of will make it use the values starting from 2 bars ago. EnableNativeAlerts (default = false) — if true , a native popup alert will be used when price breaks above or below the High/Low bands.

(default = false) — if , a native popup alert will be used when price breaks above or below the High/Low bands. EnableSoundAlerts (default = false) — if true , a sound file alert will be played by this indicator.

(default = false) — if , a sound file alert will be played by this indicator. SoundFile (default = "alert.wav") — the sound file to use if the above parameter is set to true .

(default = "alert.wav") — the sound file to use if the above parameter is set to . EnableEmailAlerts (default = false) — if true , an email message will be sent when price breaks above or below the High/Low bands. Email should be properly configured in MetaTrader via Tools->Options->Email .

(default = false) — if , an email message will be sent when price breaks above or below the High/Low bands. Email should be properly configured in MetaTrader via . EnablePushAlerts (default = false) — if true , an email message will be sent when price breaks above or below the High/Low bands. Notifications should be properly configured in MetaTrader via Tools->Options->Notifications .

(default = false) — if , an email message will be sent when price breaks above or below the High/Low bands. Notifications should be properly configured in MetaTrader via . TriggerCandle (default = Previous) — the candle to take the High/Low value from for alerts on.

Example and strategy

This indicator can be used in a number of ways. A recent high or low level can be used as a kind of trailing stop-loss for exiting the positions. Such levels can also be used for entering new positions. Although it may not be strong as a primary signal, the breach of the recent extreme level can serve as a confirmation of some other signal. Configurable notification options make it easier to react to those events.

Discussion

Warning! You can read how to install this indicator in our MetaTrader Indicators Tutorial or cTrader Indicators Tutorial.

Do you have any suggestions or questions regarding this indicator? You can always discuss Recent High/Low Alert with the other traders and coders on our forum.

Changelog

1.02 - 2025-08-04

Added a multi-timeframe (MTF) mode.

Added a cTrader version of the Recent High/Low Alert indicator.

Added a sound-only alert option.

Added an input parameter ( Shift ) to use select the starting point for recent High/Low calculation.

) to use select the starting point for recent High/Low calculation. Clarified the TriggerCandle parameter's description.

1.01 - 2022-03-21

Added notifications alerts and candle selection.

1.00 - 2013-04-19