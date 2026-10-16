Guaranteed stop-loss orders (GSLOs)

If you are tired of slippage eating away at your profits when you are trading Forex, there is a special type of order that may help. It is called a guaranteed stop-loss order (GSLO). This guide will go over what you should know about GSLOs before you start using them.

What is a guaranteed stop-loss order (GSLO)?

You have probably had the experience of setting a stop-loss, thinking that would limit your losses to a set amount. But then, your stop triggered, right as the market was experiencing extra volatility. As a result, your stop-loss did not get fulfilled at exactly the price you expected. Instead, you experienced slippage, which cost you money.

A guaranteed stop-loss gives you a way to avoid that situation. It is called what it is because the broker guarantees that your trade will close at the exact price you specified. So, even if other traders lose money due to slippage, you will not.

Is there a catch? Well, for one thing, not every broker offers this type of order. If yours does, then great. But if not, you are out of luck unless you decide to go find another broker. Then there is also a fee.

A guaranteed stop-loss order should not be confused with negative balance protection, which limits losses at the account level, preventing eligible clients from owing more than the funds in their trading account. A guaranteed stop-loss order (GSLO) limits losses on an individual position by guaranteeing execution at the specified stop price, subject to applicable premiums and trading costs.

Benefits of GSLOs

Avoid slippage losses. It can be frustrating when a regular stop-loss fails to protect you from slippage. You may feel like you were robbed by the market gaps. A GSLO can help you avoid that scenario, sparing you from unnecessary losses and protecting your profits.

Make trading more predictable. Just the peace of mind of knowing your stop-loss will execute at the price you selected can be worth it. Managing your money may be more straightforward as a result.

Hold positions during gaps. If you have been avoiding trading over weekends or other periods where gaps can show up, using GSLOs may help you to seize more trading opportunities.

Trade during more volatile conditions. It is easier to trade during news releases and other volatile times when you have GSLOs. So, having access to this type of order might let you use some strategies you would otherwise have avoided, or it could make those strategies more effective.

Some brokers reduce the margin requirements on a position capped by a GSLO. An example of a broker that offers this advantage is easyMarkets.

Below, you can see a couple of charts that show the kind of gap conditions that can result in regular stop-losses being filled at a different price than you set them at. If you use a GSLO, you do not have to worry about this issue.

In this EUR/USD hourly chart, the market closes on Friday, October 16, 2026, at 1.12393 and reopens on Monday, October 19, at 1.11975, a downward gap of 41.8 pips. Suppose you were holding a long position with a stop-loss at 1.12200, inside the skipped price range. With an ordinary stop-loss, your order would be triggered when trading resumed below your stop, but the execution price would not be guaranteed. If the first available executable bid were 1.11975, your position would close 22.5 pips below your intended stop.

With a GSLO at 1.12200, your position would instead close at that guaranteed price, despite the gap. On a 10,000-unit EUR/USD position (0.1 standard lot), avoiding those 22.5 pips of slippage would save $22.50 before the GSLO premium and other trading costs.

In this next EUR/USD hourly chart, the market closes on Friday, July 24, 2026, at 1.13705 and reopens on Monday, July 27, at 1.13885, an upward gap of 18 pips. Suppose you were holding a short position with a stop-loss at 1.13800, inside the skipped price range. With an ordinary stop-loss, your order would be triggered when trading resumed above your stop, but the execution price would not be guaranteed. If the first available executable ask were 1.13885, your position would close 8.5 pips above your intended stop, increasing your loss.

With a GSLO at 1.13800, your position would instead close at that guaranteed price, despite the gap. On a 10,000-unit EUR/USD position, avoiding those 8.5 pips of slippage would save $8.50 before the GSLO premium and other trading costs.

Do GSLOs have any drawbacks?

A GSLO usually has a fee. Some brokers only charge the fee if and when the stop triggers. Others deduct the fee when you place the GSLO, and refund it later if it does not trigger.

The reason brokers charge a fee for this type of order is because they are absorbing any slippage that might occur. Before you make your trade, you can check for the GSLO fee listed on your ticket.

For Forex trades, a GSLO premium may be expressed in pips or as an equivalent rate per unit traded. The total cost depends on the currency pair and your position size. Check your broker's order ticket for the applicable premium.

Another drawback of GSLOs is that many brokers have a required minimum stop distance for this type of order. This can be prohibitive if you need to place a tighter stop.

Traders in the USA will also want to note that GSLOs are not available to US retail Forex clients due to CFTC rule 17 CFR § 5.16, which prohibits retail Forex dealers, futures commission merchants, and introducing brokers from representing that they will guarantee a customer against loss or limit the customer's loss on a retail Forex transaction.

GSLO fees

GSLO costs vary between brokers, and also depend on the instrument being traded. For Forex trades, a premium may be quoted in pips or as an equivalent rate per unit, with the total monetary cost depending on the position size.

For example, CMC Markets lists a GBP/USD premium equivalent to 1.5 pips: $15 on a standard lot of 100,000 units, or $1.50 on 10,000 units. Its EUR/GBP premium is equivalent to 2 pips, costing £20 and £2 respectively. The premium is refunded in full if the GSLO is not triggered.

When should you consider using a GSLO?

Think about using a GSLO:

When you are trading exotic pairs that have thin liquidity, or you are trading during off hours (which can cause a major pair to have thin liquidity temporarily).

When you are trading the news. That can include report releases, speeches, geopolitical events, etc.

When you just want to make a trade that happens to be during a news release, even if you are not actively trading the news.

When you are scalping and even a small amount of slippage can wipe out your profit margin.

Some people may use GSLOs all the time. Others may choose to only use them when they are trading under especially risky conditions. You will need to figure out what you can budget with respect to your overall money management plan.

An example of a guaranteed stop-loss order in action

Let's explore what a GSLO could look like in real life. Here is an example of a situation where using one could save you money. We will use the GBP/USD GSLO premium of 1.5 pips. On a 0.1-lot position, this premium amounts to $1.50.

Say you buy 10,000 units of GBP/USD at 1.2700.

You place a guaranteed stop-loss at 1.2650, which is 50 pips below your entry. The $1.50 premium is deducted when you place the GSLO and refunded if it is not triggered.

Meanwhile, your friend opens the same long position but places a regular stop-loss at 1.2650 instead.

You both hold your positions over the weekend. Following unexpected news, the broker's executable bid price gaps from 1.2660 to 1.2600 when trading resumes, skipping your stop level.

Both positions are stopped out, but at different prices:

Your GSLO executes at exactly 1.2650, limiting your loss to 50 pips.

Your friend's regular stop does not guarantee an execution price. Assuming it fills at the first available executable bid of 1.2600, your friend loses 100 pips.

On a 10,000-unit GBP/USD position, each pip is worth $1. Your trading loss is therefore $50, plus the $1.50 GSLO premium, for a total loss of $51.50. Your friend loses $100. These figures exclude commissions, financing and other applicable trading costs.

In this scenario, the GSLO saves you $48.50 after its premium. It does not prevent a loss, but it prevents the gap from increasing your loss beyond the guaranteed exit price.

This example illustrates how even with a fee, a GSLO can be worth it financially. You will not need to make up nearly as much in losses as your friend before you can return to pursuing profit.

Test your stop-loss strategy

It is important to keep in mind that a GSLO may not always make sense. Here are a few cases where it wouldn't be worth it:

Say the scenario above unfolds without a gap or slippage. Price falls smoothly to 1.2650, and both positions close at that price. You and your friend each lose $50 on the price movement, but you also pay the $1.50 GSLO premium, bringing your total loss to $51.50 before other costs. In that situation, your friend fares slightly better because the ordinary stop provides the same exit without the additional premium. If you have narrow profit margins and frequently trigger GSLOs, even small fees could start adding up.

Maybe you need a minimum stop distance that is tighter than the restrictions on GSLOs from your broker allow.

Sometime brokers may decide to stop providing GSLO during some periods around scheduled news releases or when exceptional volatility is expected over weekend.

The possibilities above underscore why it is important to test your stop-loss strategy before you use it live with real money.

Start by backtesting, then do a demo test. Once you have tested enough trades, you will be able to determine whether a GSLO is a good fit for your strategy, and under what circumstances.

A GSLO lets you limit losses in volatile markets

A guaranteed stop-loss order is like a regular stop-loss, except that you pay a small fee for the broker to absorb any slippage that might occur.

For traders who want to be extra sure their positions will close at exactly the price they picked for their stop-loss, the extra fee can be worth it. It just comes down to using a GSLO in the right contexts.