DFSA (Dubai Financial Services Authority)

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The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has three regulatory bodies, one of which is the Capital Markets Authority (CMA). The other two are the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and the FSRA (Financial Services Regulatory Authority). The focus of this guide is on the DFSA's role in regulating Forex trading.

You can look up whether an entity is registered with the DFSA in the public registry.

Is DFSA a legitimate regulator?

Yes, the DFSA is a legitimate regulator. It was created in 2004, and is the official regulator for a special economic zone within the UAE known as the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This zone is located within the city of Dubai. It is an independent jurisdiction under the Constitution of the United Arab Emirates.

What is the relationship between the DFSA and the other UAE financial regulators?

Learning that there are three legitimate regulatory bodies in the UAE may be confusing at first, but it comes down to geography.

The DFSA's jurisdiction is within the DIFC free zone.

The FSRA's jurisdiction is within the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) free zone.

The CMA's jurisdiction is the rest of the UAE.

Why are there separate regulators for different parts of the UAE? The DIFC was created in 2004 to serve as a financial hub for companies from the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) markets. Companies in this zone are allowed to operate differently than they could outside the zone. It is a "free zone," which means companies do not require a local partner, and can have 100% ownership. The ADGM is a similar free zone.

Clients in the DFSA zone also enjoy other benefits, including no personal income tax and a 9% corporate tax rate since 2023 (in most cases).

Why did the UAE create independent jurisdictions instead of just changing the laws of the entire country?

Basically, it would have been very disruptive to overhaul the laws for the whole country. The UAE wanted to rapidly attract foreign capital, not completely override its existing laws and traditions. The free zones have a common law system designed for international finance, whereas the rest of the UAE has a different legal system that predated the free zones.

Responsibilities of the DFSA

The DFSA is responsible for a wide range of financial entities and activities, including but not limited to:

Banking services

Credit services

Asset management

Forex firms

Commodities futures trading

Insurance

Islamic finance

An international commodities derivatives exchange

An international equities exchange

The DFSA conducts audit supervision, cyber risk supervision, insurance supervision, and supervision of operational and technological risks. It is responsible for AML, CTF and sanctions compliance. It oversees markets, promotes sustainable finance, and is responsible for enforcement actions when necessary.

Who should register with the DFSA?

Here are examples of the types of entities that should register with the DFSA:

Forex and investment brokers

Banks and lenders

Investment and asset management firms

Insurance companies

Stock exchanges

Trading platforms

Funds and fund managers

Custody, trust, and fiduciary-service providers

Crypto businesses

Auditors and professional firms

Other businesses involved with investments, securities, money, or financial advice

Registration and compliance requirements

Forex companies that want to conduct business in the DIFC need to seek authorization from the DFSA. The DFSA classifies a retail Forex brokerage firm as "Arranging Deals in Investments," with the endorsement for "Carrying on authorised Financial Services with or for Retail Clients."

Forex firms seeking DFSA authorization can request the authorization on the regulator's website. Getting authorized involves the following:

The DFSA Rulebook General Module goes over the rules that authorized firms need to follow. Linked above is Chapter 7, which goes over information and requirements for the authorization process.

The firm must submit an Authorisation enquiry and arrange a meeting with the DFSA officials.

An application form must be submitted, along with board resolution for setting up the proposed entity, plus a staff organization chart.

Service fees must be paid. How high the fees are depends on the nature and scale of the financial activities the firm will be performing. They can range anywhere from $15,000 USD up to $70,000 USD, and can be paid via bank transfer. The DFSA provides a full Fees Module with more information.

The General Module does not include prudential capital rules. Those can be found in the PIB guidance. Retail Forex brokers typically fall under Category 2, which carries a minimum capital requirement of $500,000. The actual required amount of funds can be higher due to activity-based capital requirements.

Checking DFSA registration

You may visit the public registry at the DFSA official website to check whether a firm is authorized and in good standing. It is important to check directly with the DFSA, not just take a company's word for it that they are regulated by the DFSA. Fraudulent firms often misrepresent their authorization status with various regulators.

If the company is authorized by the DFSA, you will see their listing, including their current status, the DFSA reference number, their address, the date of their license, and additional details on their financial services, endorsements, and investments.

DFSA Client Protections

The DFSA lists a 3.33% minimum margin in its rulebook for retail clients trading major currency pairs. This is equivalent to a 1:30 leverage cap.

The DFSA has also established guidance for negative balance protection. If a trader busts their bankroll, the broker cannot ask them to pay extra to cover losses beyond the cash and open-trade profits/losses already in that account.

In 2017, the DFSA began exploring options for a recovery and resolution framework. The regulator currently provides some protection via client money distribution rules. These include rules for how client money must be handled (segregated into client accounts) and distributed in case of a distribution event such as insolvency.

Powers at the DFSA's disposal

The DFSA uses its enforcement powers both to punish infractions and also to act as "creditable deterrence" to prevent other firms and individuals from engaging in misconduct. It also can use its powers to attempt to compensate wronged parties via restitution.

The DFSA is empowered to take the following types of enforcement actions:

Freezing assets

Cease and desist orders

Providing restitution

Remediating systems

Penalties and fines

Public censures

Removing or restricting a license

Keep in mind that the DFSA's enforcement actions can be broader and more encompassing for firms that fall under its regulatory authority. For those that do not, however, the DFSA can still issue warnings to the public.

You can search the Decision Notices & Regulatory Actions database at the DFSA website to see if actions have been taken against a specific firm.

The DFSA also has a database of searchable Alerts.

At the time of this writing, it seems the DFSA has not taken action against any of its licensed Forex brokers, despite having the power to do so.

Nevertheless, the DFSA does sometimes take such actions against companies it regulates. One example of an enforcement action is the DFSA's decision to fine Al Ramz Capital LLC $25,000 USD for failing to promptly report suspicious transactions..

Al Ramz Capital LLC's offense was failing to report suspicious transactions on NASDAQ Dubai in a timely fashion. Al Ramz is not a retail Forex broker, but it is a UAE-based investment firm and stock broker.

To give you another example of an action taken by the DFSA, here is a simple alert published on November 25, 2025, titled False claim of DFSA Authorisation by Souq Capital.

This company is also not a Forex broker, but it claimed to offer Sharia-compliant investment wallets for Forex and other types of investment assets. This is a type of service that a UAE-based Forex trader might be interested in using. As the title states, the firm stated on their website that they are authorized by the DFSA. They even provided a fake registration number.

The alert explains to the public that Souq Capital is not and never was authorized by the DFSA. It advises the public to be extremely cautious and not to respond to any contacts they receive from Souq Capital.

Reporting to the DFSA

If you believe a Forex firm is violating the DFSA's rules, you can file a formal complaint with the DFSA.

Firms that are authorized by the DFSA are required by the regulator to have complaint resolution mechanisms and procedures in place. So, the DFSA directs customers to first attempt to resolve matters directly with the firm.

If the firm is acting in good faith, you may be able to get a swifter resolution this way.

The DFSA says that if you are not pleased with the firm's response (or if they fail to respond), you can lodge a complaint with the DFSA.

If you believe a firm is not regulated by the DFSA (i.e. lying and claiming that it is), you can just contact the DFSA immediately.

All complaints to the DFSA must be made in writing.

You must include your full name and contact information when making your complaint.

You must provide the full name and contact information for the entity you are complaining about.

If you have a lawyer for this issue, you need to provide their name and contact info.

You need to write out a chronology of events. If possible, include dates and times.

If there is any supporting documentation for your situation, you should attach it when you submit your complaint. That includes any correspondence between yourself and the firm regarding the issue.

Take your time when drafting your complaint and compiling documentation. The clearer your narrative and the more evidence you can provide, the more likely you are to get the resolution you are looking for.

There are two ways you can submit the complaint. You can either submit the online Complaints Form, or you can submit a written complaint to the DFSA's mailing address.

Conclusion

Alongside the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and the FSRA (Financial Services Regulatory Authority), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) is one of the official regulators in the UAE for Forex brokers and businesses. The DFSA operates only in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and is able to provide strong regulatory oversight, including enforcement actions such as restitution, penalties, and suspending or revoking authorization. If a firm you are interested in trading with claims to be regulated by the DFSA, look them up in the DFSA's public register to verify their status before you proceed.