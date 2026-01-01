FSA SVG (St. Vincent and the Grenadines Financial Services Authority)

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The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Financial Services Authority (FSA SVG) is a popular regulator for registering Forex brokers.

Here is something you need to be aware of: Forex brokers can register with the FSA SVG, and incorporate in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. But are not licensed by the FSA SVG. This differs from a lot of regulators, which handle licensing as well. More on this later.

If you want to check whether a Forex broker is registered with the FSA SVG, you can click on "Entity Name Search" in the top menu at the official FSA SVG website. Type the name of the business into the search box, or scroll through the entries, which are updated weekly. You can see the status of each entity at a glance.

This guide will go over what you should know about the FSA SVG, including its history, responsibilities, powers, requirements, and more.

Is FSA SVG a legitimate regulator?

Yes, FSA SVG is the official financial regulatory authority of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. It was established by the Financial Services Authority Act, No. 33 of 2011, with the day of its inception being November 12, 2012.

Prior to the Financial Services Authority Act, No. 33 of 2011, financial authority in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was fragmented between the following agencies:

The International Financial Services Authority (IFSA)

The Co-operatives Division of the Ministry of National Mobilization, Social Development

The Supervisory and Regulatory Division within the Ministry of Finance

Now their duties are combined within a single agency, making for more efficient and consistent rules and enforcement.

Responsibilities

On its official website, the FSA SVG writes:

The FSA was established for the purpose of regulating the international (offshore) financial and non-bank financial sectors, the latter comprising Credit Unions, Insurances, Pensions, Building Societies, Friendly Societies and Money Remitters.

It continues:

The FSA's role, functions and powers are outlined in the FSA Act and its regulatory objectives are enshrined in the FSA's core guiding principles, also outlined therein. These include, in sum, the protection and fair treatment of consumers, the enhancement of market integrity and financial stability, and the promotion of fair competition. The FSA's core role is to administer the provisions of the FSA Act and all other relevant enactments. Its core function is to supervise the operations of financial entities to promote compliance with their respective governing legislation and other applicable law, including the anti-money laundering (AML) and counter financing of terrorism (CFT) laws of this country. The FSA goes a step further to promote not only compliance with the law but international best practices.

Who should register?

Below is a (non-exhaustive) list of some of the types of financial entities that should register with the FSA SVG.

Money services businesses

Friendly societies

Credit unions

Building societies

Insurance companies

Pensions

Financial business companies

LLCs

International banks

International insurance companies

Mutual funds

Virtual asset services providers

Brokers

Registered agents

Trusts

Clarifying registration vs. licensing

It's important to be aware that there is a distinction between registration and licensing, and that the FSA SVG only registers Forex brokers. It does not license them.

The FSA SVG explains:

The Financial Services Authority neither regulates nor licenses Business Companies (BCs) nor Limited Liability Companies (LLCs) involved in FOREX Trading or Brokerage. The extent of supervision goes no further than to ensure that BCs comply with their obligations under the Business Companies (Amendment and Consolidation) Act, Chapter 149 of the Revised Laws of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 2009, and that LLCs comply with their obligations under the Limited Liability Companies Act, Chapter 151 of the Revised Laws of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 2009. BCs and LLCs engaged in forex trading/brokerage must obtain the necessary authority or license from the jurisdiction where their clients are located.

This may seem confusing, as you can look up entities in the FSA SVG's database that clearly have "Forex" in their names. These are corporate registration records, not Forex broker licenses.

Registering a company establishes the legal entity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, but doesn't authorize specific regulated activities. The FSA's role is simply to ensure these BCs comply with basic corporate obligations under the Business Companies Act.

In 2023, the FSA SVG published a memorandum titled "Requirements for Business Companies (BCs) and Limited Liability Companies (LLCs) Engaging in FOREX Business Activity." This is the memo in which the FSA SVG announced that brokers need to be regulated in the jurisdictions they solicit customers from.

The document states:

1. Companies wishing to engage in FORHX [sic!] business must provide a certified copy of requisite licences/approval from the jurisdiction(s)/authorities where their business activities will be conducted upon the submission of an application lobe incorporated or formed in SVG. An application will be rejected if no such evidence is provided. 2. A transitional period of forty-five (45) days until March 10 2023 will be granted to existing companies, ꞏwithin which to provide the FSA with a certified copy of requisite licences from the jurisdiction(s)/authorities in which their business activities are being conducted. No filing fees will be incurred for these filings.

The FSA SVG also published an FAQ in 2023. The FAQ addresses a variety of questions and scenarios. For example, if a broker is based in a jurisdiction where there is no license required to perform the activities in which it is engaged, the entity can submit a letter issued by the regulator of that jurisdiction to the FSA SVG.

Why brokers choose the FSA SVG

Forex brokers like to register with the FSA SVG because they have a quick and easy process with low entry barriers and no local office or resident staff requirements. Reporting requirements are minimal. They offer a flexible registration option that allows for a global reach, often with tax advantages.

Another advantage that attracts Forex companies to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is, of course, their preferential tax regime, which results in 0% corporate tax if the company's income comes from abroad.

Registration and compliance requirements

The FSA SVG regulates Forex brokers under the entity type: BC-Business Company. A broker wanting to register needs to do so through a St. Vincent and the Grenadines licensed Registered Agent. Here are the other requirements:

The company must provide all customer due diligence information on the Ultimate Beneficial Owner, Shareholder and Director to the Registered Agent. There can be just one shareholder and one director.

The broker needs to explain the nature of the business it will engage in. It can only engage in activities that it has been licensed to carry out. The Forex broker must provide a proof of being licensed in the jurisdictions where it operates.

The company "may issue registered shares only. Bearer shares are not permitted" and "must adhere to economic substance requirements, where required." It is allowed to own land in SVG if it gets an Alien Land Holding License.

Companies must obtain a Tax Identification Number (TIN) from the Inland

Revenue Department.

There is a registration fee of $125 to pay when a broker applies to be a registered Business Company with the FSA SVG. The broker must also pay a $100 annual fee. If they need to file any other additional types of applications, the fee for those is $50 each.

No capital requirements are listed on the requirements page, so this is something you would need to contact the regulator about. It seems likely that the requirement does not exist since this is simply registration, not a license.

All of the forms a broker needs to register with the FSA SVG can be downloaded from their website.

Within 24 hours of completing the application process, Business Companies can be incorporated within St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Powers at the FSA SVG's disposal

If a financial entity violates the laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the FSA SVG may take one of the following enforcement actions against it:

Issuing a warning to the public about the broker's violations, and making recommendations.

Fining the broker or charging penalties.

Temporarily suspending or permanently revoking a broker's license, if issued by the FSA SVG.

If a broker is not regulated by the FSA SVG, but only claiming to be, there is no license to revoke, so a public warning will be issued.

Remember, the FSA SVG registers, but does not license, Forex brokers. But their scope of potential enforcement actions broadens if a company is at least registered with them.

Note, however that the FSA SVG does not enforce the segregation of customer funds, which means they do not require them to be separated from the firm's funds. They also do not cover investor losses due to fraud or collapse with a compensation scheme.

Here are a couple of examples of warnings that the FSA SVG has issued about Forex brokers in the past.

WARNING NOTICE — FX Portugal LLC

This warning notice informs the public that a company called FX Portugal LLC, which claimed to be regulated by the FSA SVG, is not regulated by the FSA SVG.

The FSA SVG reminds the public in this notice that it does not license Forex brokers.

WARNING NOTICE — International Exchange LLC

This is a similar warning notice explaining that International Exchange LLC was neither formed nor regulated in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Another reminder is given that the regulator does not license Forex brokers, and recommends that traders avoid this fraudulent company.

Reporting to the FSA SVG

If you believe that a Forex broker is breaking the FSA SVG's rules, you can report them. Remember, this will not result in a license being revoked, but it may at least result in a warning being issued. And if the business registered with the FSA SVG, they could lose their status.

To report a broker, you can click on the File Complaint link In the top menu at the FSA SVG's website. This will take you to a contact form. Provide your basic information, then answer the questions. You'll be asked if you have submitted a complaint in the past, officers you interacted with at the company, and so forth.

After answering the questions, you will have a chance to fill out the details of your complaint. Be as detailed and clear as you can so that the FSA SVG has what they need to move forward with an investigation, if they choose to pursue it.

If you just have questions or comments, there is also a contact page that lists email addresses, phone numbers, and the office location. There is a web form there you can also fill out.

Conclusion

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Financial Services Authority (FSA SVG) is an official regulator with the powers the provide meaningful oversight over Forex brokers and other financial entities. If a broker is regulated by the FSA SVG, you are assured it must comply with the regulator's rules in order to maintain its registration. However, you may find its regulatory framework in regards of Forex brokers much weaker compared to other FX market regulators.