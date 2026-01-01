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Tools

Position Sizer

Calculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Education

What Is Forex

Learn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
/what-is-forex/
Indicators

Supertrend

Download the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
/indicators/supertrend/
Tools

Position Size Calculator

Calculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
/position-size-calculator/
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VPS Hosting

TradoxVPS

TradoxVPS is a specialized trading server hosting company that focuses on measurable improvement of the connection between your platform and your broker. They provide tools to measure latency and their uptime. Their servers are physically located in the centers most commonly used for broker infrastructure (Chicago, London, Amsterdam, Dublin). Even their budget plans offer high-end hardware, ensuring fast operation of multiple trading platforms.
VPS Rating
TradoxVPS
Unrated
Servers in
United States
United States
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Netherlands
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Ireland
Basic package price
$39
Monthly bandwidth
Offered expert advisors
Online since
2025
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