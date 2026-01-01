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Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
VPS Hosting
TradoxVPS
TradoxVPS is a specialized trading server hosting company that focuses on measurable improvement of the connection between your platform and your broker. They provide tools to measure latency and their uptime. Their servers are physically located in the centers most commonly used for broker infrastructure (Chicago, London, Amsterdam, Dublin). Even their budget plans offer high-end hardware, ensuring fast operation of multiple trading platforms.
Servers in
United States
United Kingdom
Netherlands
Ireland
Basic package price
$39
Monthly bandwidth
∞
Offered expert advisors
Online since
2025
Payment options
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MetaTrader pre-installed
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3-day demo VPS