Popular results
Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
VPS Hosting
FFxF
FFxF is a KVM hosting based in Montreal, Canada, that is offering a wide variety of hosting options, including Windows servers capable of running MetaTrader or any other trading platform. Their lowest plan is quite affordable, and some add-ons can be purchased later as extras. They boast their human support staff and a possibility of getting help with installing your preferred trading platform.
Servers in
Canada
Basic package price
C$8.5
Monthly bandwidth
1,000 GB
Offered expert advisors
Online since
2026
Payment options
Credit/debit cards
MetaTrader pre-installed
+
Trial
-