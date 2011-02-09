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Broker profile: OneRoyal (ex-Royal)
This page is a description of OneRoyal (ex-Royal) Forex broker. It is not an official website of OneRoyal (ex-Royal). It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Personal manager
- Trading contests
- Segregated accounts
- MAM
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Companies
Royal Financial Trading (Cy) Ltd
Prohibited countries
Afghanistan
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Canada
Cuba
Guyana
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Iraq
Japan
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Lao People's Democratic Republic
Myanmar
Sudan
Syrian Arab Republic
Uganda
United States
Yemen
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Check
Neteller
FasaPay
Dragonpay
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4 (Limited with 30 days)
MetaTrader 5 (Limited with 30 days)
Account currencies
AUD
Australian dollar
CAD
Canadian dollar
CHF
Swiss franc
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
HKD
Hong Kong dollar
NZD
New Zealand dollar
PLN
Polish złoty
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
LTC/USD
NOK/JPY
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
SGD/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/ZAR
XRP/USD
ZAR/JPY
Regulated by
ASIC, 420268
CySEC, 312/16
Vanuatu Financial Services Commission, 700284
FSA (St. Vincent and the Grenadines), 149LLC2019
Website available in
English
Arabic
Spanish
Indonesian
Polish
Portuguese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Arabic
French
Turkish
Support methods
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Office
Telegram
Trading server time zone
GMT+2
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
ClassicOpen details
Minimum account size$50
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Gold & silver
1:30
Indexes
1:30
ECNOpen details
Minimum account size$50
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Gold & silver
1:30
Indexes
1:30
VIPOpen details
Minimum account size$5,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Gold & silver
1:30
Indexes
1:30