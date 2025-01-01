Tools Position Sizer Calculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button. /metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/

Education What Is Forex Learn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation. /what-is-forex/

Indicators Supertrend Download the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action. /indicators/supertrend/