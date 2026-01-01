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Position Sizer

Calculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
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What Is Forex

Learn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
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Supertrend

Download the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
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Position Size Calculator

Calculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
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Broker profile: riisk

This page is a description of riisk Forex broker. It is not an official website of riisk. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.

riisk (riisk.com)
No US Traders
  • Bonuses
  • Free education
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Companies
WL Trade Limited
Founded in: 2025
Online since: 2025
Broker rating
riisk
Unrated
Payment options
Credit/debit cards
Wallet One
iWallet
bitwallet
Demo platforms
DXtrade
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
USD
United States dollar
USDC
USD Coin
USDT
Tether USD
VND
Vietnamese đồng
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
CHF/NOK
CHF/SEK
CNH/JPY
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CNH
EUR/CZK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/HUF
EUR/ILS
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/DKK
GBP/HKD
GBP/JPY
GBP/MXN
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/PLN
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/TRY
GBP/USD
GBP/ZAR
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
SGD/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/ILS
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/THB
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
ZAR/JPY
Website available in
English
Spanish
Vietnamese
Support methods
Email
Web form
Live chat
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot

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