- Bespoke and dynamic commission structures tailored/negotiated based on your trading volume. - Leverage up to 1:1000 - Ultra-fast order execution speeds averaging under 20ms, routed through the Equinix London LD5 data centre. - Averages near zero on major forex pairs (with deep Level 2 pricing and aggressive pricing on gold and indices). - Complimentary co-located Virtual Private Server (VPS) hosting at the Equinix London data centre to minimize latency for automated EAs and trading bots. - Access to advanced institutional setups, including FIX API integration.