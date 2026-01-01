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Broker profile: TabTrade
This page is a description of TabTrade Forex broker. It is not an official website of TabTrade. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- PAMM
- Personal manager
- Trading contests
- Segregated accounts
- VPS
- Swap-free accounts option
- Managed accounts
- MAM
Companies
TabTrade Ltd
TabTrade (Mauritius) Ltd
TabTrade Ltd (Saint Lucia)
Prohibited countries
Belarus
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Myanmar
Russian Federation
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Tether (USDT)
Apple Pay
Google Pay
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 5
cTrader
Account currencies
AUD
Australian dollar
CAD
Canadian dollar
CHF
Swiss franc
GBP
Great Britain pound
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AAVE/USD
ADA/USD
ALGO/USD
APE/USD
APT/USD
ARB/USD
ATOM/USD
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NOK
AUD/NZD
AUD/SEK
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
AVAX/USD
AXS/USD
BCH/USD
BNB/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CAD/SGD
CHF/DKK
CHF/HUF
CHF/JPY
CHF/NOK
CHF/PLN
CHF/SGD
CHF/TRY
CHF/ZAR
DOGE/USD
DOT/USD
EOS/USD
ETC/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CNH
EUR/CZK
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
FIL/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/CZK
GBP/DKK
GBP/HUF
GBP/JPY
GBP/MXN
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/PLN
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/TRY
GBP/USD
GBP/ZAR
ICP/USD
LINK/USD
LTC/USD
MANA/USD
MATIC/USD
MXN/JPY
NEAR/USD
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
OP/USD
PEPE/USD
SAND/USD
SEK/JPY
SGD/JPY
SHIB/USD
SOL/USD
SUI/USD
TON/USD
TRX/USD
TRY/JPY
UNI/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/THB
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XLM/USD
XRP/USD
ZAR/JPY
Regulated by
FSC (Mauritius), 236339
Website available in
English
Spanish
Thai
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Support methods
Live chat
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
Price per month
$59
For vip Traders
- Bespoke and dynamic commission structures tailored/negotiated based on your trading volume. - Leverage up to 1:1000 - Ultra-fast order execution speeds averaging under 20ms, routed through the Equinix London LD5 data centre. - Averages near zero on major forex pairs (with deep Level 2 pricing and aggressive pricing on gold and indices). - Complimentary co-located Virtual Private Server (VPS) hosting at the Equinix London data centre to minimize latency for automated EAs and trading bots. - Access to advanced institutional setups, including FIX API integration.
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:1000
Stocks
1:200
Futures
1:200
ETF
1:20
Cryptocurrencies
1:20
EdgeOpen details
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:1000
Stocks
1:20
Futures
1:200
ETF
1:20
Cryptocurrencies
1:20
CentOpen details
Minimum account size$1
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Gold & silver
1:1000
Stocks
1:20
Futures
1:200
ETF
1:20
Cryptocurrencies
1:20