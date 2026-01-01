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/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
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/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: OnsaFX
This page is a description of OnsaFX Forex broker. It is not an official website of OnsaFX. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- PAMM
- Personal manager
- Interest rate on funds
- Trading contests
- Segregated accounts
- VPS
- Swap-free accounts option
- Affiliate program
- Managed accounts
- MAM
- Free education
- Trading by phone
Companies
Onsafx (Pty) Ltd
Prohibited countries
Cuba
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Myanmar
Russian Federation
Sudan
Syrian Arab Republic
United States
Payment options
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Bitcoin
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
AUD
Australian dollar
BTC
Bitcoin
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
JPY
Japanese yen
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/ZAR
XAU/USD
Regulated by
FSCA (South Africa), 53192
Website available in
English
Support available in
English
Support methods
Phone
Live chat
Telegram
Trading server time zone
GMT+2
VPS for traders
Free
Rebates per 1 std. lot
10
Website screenshot
Account Types
BasicOpen details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:300
Leverage
Forex
1:300
CFD
1:20
ETF
1:500
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$1,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
CFD
1:20
ETF
1:500
AdvancedOpen details
Minimum account size$5,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
CFD
1:20
ETF
1:500