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Broker profile: Octrado (ex-Gulf Brokers)
This page is a description of Octrado (ex-Gulf Brokers) Forex broker. It is not an official website of Octrado (ex-Gulf Brokers). It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- Swap-free accounts option
- Affiliate program
Companies
Octrado Ltd.
Prohibited countries
Afghanistan
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Cuba
Ethiopia
European Union
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Iraq
Israel
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Sudan
Syrian Arab Republic
Uganda
United States
Vanuatu
Yemen
Payment options
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
IDR
Indonesian rupiah
LKR
Sri Lanka rupee
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/HUF
CHF/JPY
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/CZK
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/RUB
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/DKK
GBP/JPY
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/PLN
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
SGD/JPY
TRY/JPY
USA/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/CZK
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
ZAR/JPY
Regulated by
FSA (Seychelles), SD013
Website available in
English
Arabic
Malay
Vietnamese
Support available in
English
Arabic
Malayalam
Vietnamese
Support methods
Phone
Web form
Trading server time zone
GMT+2
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
Hedging accountOpen details
Minimum account size$100
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:100
CFD
1:500
Oil
1:100
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:500
Soft commodities
1:500
Metals
1:500