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/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
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/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
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Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: JAFX
This page is a description of JAFX Forex broker. It is not an official website of JAFX. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Swap-free accounts option
- Affiliate program
- Free education
Companies
JAFX (PTY) LTD
Prohibited countries
Canada
United States
Payment options
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Tether (USDT)
Tron
USD Coin (USDC)
Solana
Demo platforms
JAFX Terminal
Account currencies
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BCH/BTC
BCH/USD
BIT/USD
BSV/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
DAS/HBT
DAS/HUS
EDO/BIT
EDO/USD
EOS/BIT
EOS/USD
ETC/USD
ETH/BTC
ETH/USD
ETP/BIT
ETP/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
EUR/ZAR
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/DKK
GBP/JPY
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/SEK
GBP/TRY
GBP/USD
HKD/JPY
IOS/TBI
IOT/ABI
IOT/AUS
LTC/BTC
LTC/USD
NEO/BTC
NEO/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
OMG/BIT
OMG/USD
QTU/MBI
SAN/BIT
SAN/USD
TRX/USD
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/DKK
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/ILS
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/TUS
USD/ZAR
XMR/BTC
XMR/USD
XRP/BIT
XRP/USD
ZEC/BTC
ZEC/USD
Regulated by
FSCA (South Africa), 52058
Website available in
English
Support available in
English
Support methods
Phone
Live chat
Web form
Trading server time zone
GMT+3
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$10
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Gold & silver
1:500
CFD
1:500
Oil
1:50
Stocks
1:10
Indexes
1:50
Cryptocurrencies
1:100