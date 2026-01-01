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Broker profile: Interstellarfx
This page is a description of Interstellarfx Forex broker. It is not an official website of Interstellarfx. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
Parent Broker
Sub-broker 0
No US Traders
- Segregated accounts
- Managed accounts
- Trading by phone
Companies
THE FIRST INTERSTELLAR CAPITAL LIMITED
Prohibited countries
Belgium
Canada
France
Iran, Islamic Republic of
United States
Payment options
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
EUR
Euro
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/SGD
AUD/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
CHF/SGD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/HKD
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/SGD
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/JPY
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/PLN
GBP/SEK
GBP/SGD
GBP/USD
HKD/JPY
NOK/JPY
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/SGD
NZD/USD
SEK/JPY
SGD/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/HKD
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/RUB
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XAG/USD
XAU/USD
XBN/USD
XBR/USD
XBT/USD
XET/USD
XLC/USD
XTI/USD
Regulated by
CySEC, 166/12
Website available in
English
Support available in
English
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandardOpen details
Minimum account size$50
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Gold & silver
1:20
Stocks
1:5
Indexes
1:20
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
ECNOpen details
Minimum account size$50
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:30
Leverage
Forex
1:30
Gold & silver
1:20
Stocks
1:5
Indexes
1:20
Cryptocurrencies
1:2