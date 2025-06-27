Popular results
Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: Helvoa (ex-NRDX)
This page is a description of Helvoa (ex-NRDX) Forex broker. It is not an official website of Helvoa (ex-NRDX). It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
AUTOCHARTIST
- Bonuses
- PAMM
- Trading contests
- LAMM
- Segregated accounts
- Swap-free accounts option
- Affiliate program
- Managed accounts
- MAM
- Free education
Warning signs
AI-generated website.
Companies
AMGE Pty Ltd
Prohibited countries
Canada
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Russian Federation
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Tether (USDT)
Apple Pay
Google Pay
AstroPay
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 5
Account currencies
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
BCH/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/DKK
EUR/GBP
EUR/JPY
EUR/MXN
EUR/NOK
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/TRY
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/DKK
GBP/JPY
GBP/NOK
GBP/NZD
GBP/PLN
GBP/SEK
GBP/ZAR
LTC/USD
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
SYM/BOL
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/DKK
USD/JPY
USD/MXN
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
Regulated by
FSCA (South Africa), 49648
Website available in
English
Arabic
Support available in
English
Support methods
Phone
Live chat
Web form
Office
Trading server time zone
GMT+2
VPS for traders
No
Rebates on stop orders per 1 std. lot
-
Rebates on limit orders per 1 std. lot
-
Rebates per 1 std. lot
-
Website screenshot
Account Types
SarterOpen details
Minimum account size$250
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:100
Leverage
Forex
1:100
Gold & silver
1:50
Stocks
1:10
Indexes
1:100
Energies
1:10
Cryptocurrencies
SilverOpen details
Minimum account size$1,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:200
Leverage
Forex
1:200
Gold & silver
1:100
Stocks
1:10
Indexes
1:100
Energies
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
GoldOpen details
Minimum account size$5,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:300
Leverage
Forex
1:300
Gold & silver
1:150
Stocks
1:10
Indexes
1:150
Energies
1:150
Cryptocurrencies
1:2
PlatinumOpen details
Minimum account size$20,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:400
Leverage
Forex
1:400
Gold & silver
1:200
Stocks
1:20
Indexes
1:200
Energies
1:200
Cryptocurrencies
1:5