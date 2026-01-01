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Broker profile: FXPrimus

This page is a description of FXPrimus Forex broker. It is not an official website of FXPrimus. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.

FXPrimus
No US Traders
  • Bonuses
  • PAMM
  • Personal manager
  • Trading contests
  • Segregated accounts
  • VPS
  • Swap-free accounts option
  • Managed accounts
  • Free education
Visit

Companies
Primus Global Ltd
Primus Markets INTL Ltd
Founded in: 2009
Online since: 2009
Broker rating
FXPrimus
Unrated
Prohibited countries
Australia
Australia
Belgium
Belgium
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Japan
Japan
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
United States
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
UnionPay
FasaPay
Bitcoin
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
cTrader
Account currencies
CHF
Swiss franc
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
PLN
Polish złoty
SGD
Singapore dollar
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
DASH/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
IOT/USD
LTC/USD
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
SGD/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XAG/USD
XAU/USD
XRP/USD
Regulated by
CySEC, 261/14
FSCA (South Africa), 46675
Vanuatu Financial Services Commission, 14595
Website available in
English
Arabic
Czech
Spanish
Indonesian
Malay
Portuguese
Thai
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Arabic
German
Hungarian
Indonesian
Polish
Romanian
Thai
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support methods
Email
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Office
Teams
Support Rating According to our 2026 broker survey.
4/5 Good quality
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
Price per month
$30
Website screenshot

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