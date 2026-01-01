Popular results
Tools
/metatrader-expert-advisors/Position-Sizer/
Position SizerCalculate risk-based position size directly in your MetaTrader platform and execute a trade in one click or a press of a button.
Education
/what-is-forex/
What Is ForexLearn what Forex is and how it works from this simple explanation.
Indicators
/indicators/supertrend/
SupertrendDownload the Supertrend indicator for MT4 and MT5 to detect trend changes based on the price action.
Tools
/position-size-calculator/
Position Size CalculatorCalculate your position size based on risk, stop-loss, account size, and the currencies involved. A simple online calculator for quick results.
Broker profile: FXPrimus
This page is a description of FXPrimus Forex broker. It is not an official website of FXPrimus. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- PAMM
- Personal manager
- Trading contests
- Segregated accounts
- VPS
- Swap-free accounts option
- Managed accounts
- Free education
Companies
Primus Global Ltd
Primus Markets INTL Ltd
Prohibited countries
Australia
Belgium
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Japan
Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
United States
Payment options
Skrill
Wire transfer
Credit/debit cards
Neteller
UnionPay
FasaPay
Bitcoin
Demo platforms
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
cTrader
Account currencies
CHF
Swiss franc
EUR
Euro
GBP
Great Britain pound
PLN
Polish złoty
SGD
Singapore dollar
USD
United States dollar
Currency pairs
AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
BTC/USD
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
DASH/USD
ETH/USD
EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
EUR/GBP
EUR/HUF
EUR/JPY
EUR/NZD
EUR/PLN
EUR/SEK
EUR/USD
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
IOT/USD
LTC/USD
NOK/SEK
NZD/CAD
NZD/CHF
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
SGD/JPY
USD/CAD
USD/CHF
USD/CNH
USD/HKD
USD/HUF
USD/JPY
USD/NOK
USD/PLN
USD/SEK
USD/SGD
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
XAG/USD
XAU/USD
XRP/USD
Regulated by
CySEC, 261/14
FSCA (South Africa), 46675
Vanuatu Financial Services Commission, 14595
Website available in
English
Arabic
Czech
Spanish
Indonesian
Malay
Portuguese
Thai
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support available in
English
Arabic
German
Hungarian
Indonesian
Polish
Romanian
Thai
Vietnamese
Chinese
Support methods
Phone
Callback
Live chat
Office
Teams
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
Price per month
$30
Website screenshot
Account Types
PrimusPROOpen details
Minimum account size$500
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
CFD
1:100
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
PrimusCLASSICOpen details
Minimum account size$15
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:1000
Leverage
Forex
1:1000
Cryptocurrencies
1:5
PrimusZEROOpen details
Minimum account size$1,000
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:500
Leverage
Forex
1:500
Cryptocurrencies
1:5