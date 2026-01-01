Pro account holders (minimum deposit USD 5,000) trade on ECN pricing with spreads from 0.0 pips and commission of USD 1.5 per side, the lowest commission tier offered. Islamic Plus accounts provide swap-free trading for clients observing Sharia law. High-volume clients can additionally qualify for the DB Genius Cashback programme, which pays a rebate per lot traded on Forex majors and metals: USD 2 per lot from 25 lots per 30 days, USD 3.5 per lot from 100 lots, and USD 5 per lot from 300 lots, with an invitation-only top tier. Eligible clients with a free cash balance of USD 1,000 or more may also earn up to 8% per year on that balance, credited daily on days they trade. Client funds insurance of up to USD 50,000 per client applies automatically at no cost.