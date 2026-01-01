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Broker profile: DB Investing
This page is a description of DB Investing Forex broker. It is not an official website of DB Investing. It is a compilation of publicly available information about this broker.
No US Traders
- Bonuses
- PAMM
- Personal manager
- Interest rate on funds
- Trading contests
- Segregated accounts
- Swap-free accounts option
- Affiliate program
- MAM
- Free education
IB of No - DB Investing is not an introducing broker of another broker.
Companies
Prohibited countries
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Canada
European Union
Iran, Islamic Republic of
Iraq
United Kingdom
United States
Regulated by
FSC (Mauritius), GB25204845
FINTRAC (Canada), M22286159
CMA (UAE), 20200000197
FSA (Seychelles), SD053
Trading server time zone
GMT
VPS for traders
No
Rebates on stop orders per 1 std. lot
100,000
For vip Traders
Pro account holders (minimum deposit USD 5,000) trade on ECN pricing with spreads from 0.0 pips and commission of USD 1.5 per side, the lowest commission tier offered. Islamic Plus accounts provide swap-free trading for clients observing Sharia law. High-volume clients can additionally qualify for the DB Genius Cashback programme, which pays a rebate per lot traded on Forex majors and metals: USD 2 per lot from 25 lots per 30 days, USD 3.5 per lot from 100 lots, and USD 5 per lot from 300 lots, with an invitation-only top tier. Eligible clients with a free cash balance of USD 1,000 or more may also earn up to 8% per year on that balance, credited daily on days they trade. Client funds insurance of up to USD 50,000 per client applies automatically at no cost.
Special notes
Additional services include DB Social Trading for copy trading,TradersHub, an Expert Advisor marketplace, an MT5 AI Assistant and FIX API access.
Website screenshot
Account Types
StandartOpen details
Minimum account size$50
Spread,
EUR/USD
Fixed
—
Maximum leverage
Forex
1:3000
Leverage
Forex
1:3000
CFD
1:1200
Metals
1:500
Bonds
1:50
ETF
1:50
Cryptocurrencies
1:20