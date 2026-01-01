Table of contents

Break of Structure is one of the key ideas of Smart Money Concepts. One can argue it is the most basic and fundamental concept and the first one that has to be learned by traders who want to master SMC and price action trading.

This article explains what Break of Structure is, why it can be important for traders, how to identify it and use it to make your trading more profitable, and the pros and cons of incorporating Break of Structure in your trading strategies. By reading this guide, you will learn how to spot Break of Structure on charts, understand when to use it, and apply it step by step in your own trading.

Break of Structure definition

To understand what Break of Structure means, we need to define what market structure is.

In simple terms, market structure is a sequence of swing highs and lows: higher highs and higher lows in an uptrend, and lower highs and lower lows in a downtrend.

Break of Structure (or BoS for short) is defined as price action that breaks beyond the most recent swing point (either the swing high or the swing low) in the direction of the trend.

The last part — in the direction of the trend — is particularly important, as the name 'Break of Structure' can be somewhat misleading. The first instinct for many traders is to assume that Break of Structure means a break of the market structure. But that could not be further from the truth. Break of Structure means a break of a single level in the structure, not the entire structure itself. What is more, it confirms that the existing trend (the market structure) persists.

There are two types of BoS: bullish and bearish. To better understand what Break of Structure means and how it works, let us discuss each of them separately.

Bullish Break of Structure

Bullish Break of Structure occurs in an uptrend when the price rises above the previous swing high. Bullish BoS indicates that the existing uptrend persists.

For this to happen, an uptrend should be established first. This means that the last swing high needs to be above the previous high (higher high) and the low that followed needs to be above the low before it (higher low). If the price then breaks above the latest high in this setup, then we observe a bullish Break of Structure.

For example, let us say USD/JPY rises from 150 to 160, falls to 155, rises to 165 (establishing a higher high), and then retreats to 163 (establishing a higher low). If afterward the price breaks above 165, then we encounter a bullish Break of Structure.

Bearish Break of Structure

Bearish Break of Structure happens when the price falls below the last swing low in a downtrend. Bearish BoS means that the existing downtrend continues.

In essence, bearish BoS is the mirror image of bullish BoS. For it to occur, a downtrend needs to be established first: the last swing high should be below the previous high (lower high), and the last swing low should be below the previous low (lower low). Then, a break below the last lower low will indicate a bearish Break of Structure.

Example: USD/JPY falls from 150 to 140, rises to 145, falls to 135 (logging a lower low), before rising to 137 (logging a lower high). In this setup, a break below 135 would be considered a bearish Break of Structure.

Invalid Breaks of Structure

One of the most contentious questions regarding Break of Structure is whether the price (the body of the candle on the chart) should close above (in an uptrend) or below (in a downtrend) the previous swing point for the price action to be considered a BoS, or whether a wick poking above/below the swing point should be enough.

As far as we can tell, the prevailing opinion is that the body of the candle should close above the last swing high in an uptrend or below the last swing low in a downtrend for a break to be considered a valid BoS. To be safe, a wick poking above or below the last swing point should be considered an invalid BoS, which can easily turn out to be just a quick liquidity grab.

So, a wick poking above the last swing high in an uptrend does not count as a valid Break of Structure.

Only a break by a full candle body does.

The same goes for a wick sticking below the last swing low in a downtrend — it is not a valid BoS.

Only when a full candle body breaks through the swing low level and closes below can it be considered a valid BoS.

It is also important to remember that for BoS to be valid, it should occur in a clearly established trend.

Rising above the previous high cannot be considered a proper BoS if the previous swing low was below the preceding low or the last swing high failed to reach above the preceding high.

The same, of course, is true in the opposite direction: a drop below the last swing low does not indicate a bearish BoS if the last low was above the preceding low or the last swing high was above the preceding high.

Additionally, due to its nature, BoS cannot occur without a trend. Therefore, you should not look for a BoS in trendless and range-bound markets.

One way to determine whether the BoS is strong or weak is trade volume. A strong BoS should have a large trade volume, confirming genuine participation from traders, while a small volume suggests that the BoS is likely weak. Unfortunately, this method does not help in the Forex market, which, due to its decentralized nature, lacks a single information source that lets you see trade volume. Sometimes (especially in Forex), tick volume is used as a replacement for real trade volume, but it only tracks the number of price changes per bar and does not show the exact trading volume during the period. Therefore, it is less dependable than real volume.

Difference between Break of Structure and Change of Character

Change of Character (ChoCh) is another important term in Smart Money Concepts. It is important to explain ChoCh while discussing Break of Structure not only because they are usually used together, but also because some traders confuse ChoCh with BoS.

Some traders misinterpret the term Break of Structure. According to them, continuation of an existing trend cannot be considered a 'break.' For them, a break of market structure occurs only when the price moves beyond the last swing point in the direction opposite to the existing trend. While there is some logic in their thinking, what they describe is not called Break of Structure in the SMC terminology. Instead, it is Change of Character.

Change of Character happens when the price moves beyond the last swing point in the direction opposite to the existing trend. In an uptrend, it happens when the price drops from the higher high below the last higher low. In a downtrend, ChoCh occurs when the price rises from the lower low above the last lower high. In essence, ChoCh is opposite to BoS. While BoS signals continuation of a trend, ChoCh suggests that the trend has run out of momentum.

For BoS trading, a ChoCh mainly tells you to stop: the trend may be over, so there is no continuation to trade for now. It becomes much more useful, though, if you employ multi-timeframe analysis in your trading.

But BoS is extremely important for establishing ChoCh itself. For ChoCh to be present on a chart, the price needs to move beyond the swing point from which the last BoS was launched. In other words, ChoCh happens after the price logs BoS but then reverses and moves past the level from which the move causing the BoS has started. Therefore, BoS needs to occur first for ChoCh to be able to happen.

While ChoCh is of limited use when you want to focus solely on BoS, in practice it is a particularly good idea for an SMC trader to use both tools while forming their strategies. They nicely complement each other, with BoS showing when a trend persists or starts gaining momentum after ChoCh, while ChoCh signals when a trend has lost its steam and there is potential for a reversal. In particular, a lower-timeframe ChoCh can catch the end of a retracement that followed a higher-timeframe BoS, allowing you to enter the market early and maximize your potential profit.

Fundamental nature of Break of Structure

Proponents of Smart Money Concepts argue that SMC allows them to understand the underlying influence of big institutional market participants in the market, thus helping traders to trade along with them, not against them. According to SMC traders, Break of Structure is just another example of how major players affect the market.

SMC provides the following explanation for BoS. When big institutional traders want to buy or sell assets, they usually cannot do it in a single large order, because for every buyer there has to be a seller and vice versa, and markets usually do not have enough liquidity to fill all the orders for a large trader at the same time. Therefore, if, for example, a big hedge fund or a bank wants to buy a large chunk of a currency, stock, etc., it places buy orders for the asset, thus driving the price up and pulling a large amount of liquidity from the market. Then, it lets the price cool down and fall a little. The large trader waits for the price to fall to the level of high liquidity, usually where smaller traders placed a large number of stop-loss orders. The falling price triggers the stop-loss orders, letting the institutional trader grab the asset at a discount and then drive the price even higher, above the previous resistance level — thus creating a Break of Structure.

According to SMC experts, BoS lets you know that big institutional traders are still in play, which means that the trend is going to persist at least for some time, and maybe it is not too late to catch it.

Internal and external Breaks of Structure

Markets are often described as fractal: the same kinds of trends and patterns appear on every timeframe.

The same principle applies to Break of Structure as well. If you see a BoS on a higher timeframe, you will be able to detect several Breaks of Structure on a lower timeframe. And each swing on a higher timeframe consists of several Breaks of Structure on lower timeframes.

A BoS on a lower timeframe is usually called an internal BoS, while an external BoS is a BoS on a higher timeframe.

Some analysts argue that you can find internal and external BoS on the same timeframe, with bigger moves in a larger trend resulting in external Breaks of Structure, and smaller moves within them creating internal Breaks of Structure. But in practice, it is much more convenient to use different timeframes if you want to see Breaks of Structure on different scales. Go to a higher timeframe to determine a general trend and move to a lower timeframe when you want to be more precise with placing your orders and targets.

Why is Break of Structure important for traders?

Break of Structure provides a simple, clear way to confirm trend continuation. In an established trend, BoS signals that the trend remains in place and will likely continue for at least some time. After a trend reversal, BoS shows that a new trend has fully developed.

Additionally, after BoS occurs, the level where it happened becomes support (in an uptrend) or resistance (in a downtrend). As a result, it can help you more precisely determine where to place your position entry points and stop-losses.

SMC fans also argue that BoS makes it certain that you are trading in line with big institutional traders, not against them. Though, whether you agree with this statement depends on how much you believe in Smart Money Concepts.

How to identify Break of Structure on a chart?

To find a Break of Structure on a chart, you should perform the following steps:

Identify the present market structure. In an uptrend, look for a sequence of higher highs and higher lows: wait for the price to break above the last high and then see if it falls below the previous low; if not, then you have got a higher low, and therefore have confirmed a trend to the upside. For a downtrend, you need a sequence of lower highs and lower lows: wait for the price to fall below the most recent low and see if it bounces above the most recent high; if not, you have established a lower high, and thus confirmed that the trend is to the downside. Wait for the price to break beyond the most recent swing point in the direction of the trend. For a Break of Structure to occur, the price needs to push above the most recent high in an uptrend or drop below the latest low in a downtrend. Remember: the price has to close beyond the swing point; a wick poking through it is not enough. Once it happens, you have a valid BoS, though you need to use the next steps to confirm that it is solid and reliable. Confirm that the break was strong and decisive. After all, according to the SMC theory, a Break of Structure should signal the involvement of major market participants. Logically, then, it should result in strong moves. Otherwise, you may be dealing with just random market noise. A strong BoS should have the following characteristics: A candle with a large body. Obviously, involvement of big market players should result in big price action. Therefore, a proper BoS should be done with a large-bodied candle; otherwise, you might be dealing with just an accidental market move.

Obviously, involvement of big market players should result in big price action. Therefore, a proper BoS should be done with a large-bodied candle; otherwise, you might be dealing with just an accidental market move. Strong displacement. As was said before, for a good BoS you need to have strong and decisive price action. This means that the price move should be not just significant but also fast. If you think about it, a big rise or drop in price signals big orders or a large number of them, suggesting that one side of the market (either bulls or bears) is firmly in control. A slow movement towards the key points suggests that the trend is not that strong and may be running out of momentum.

As was said before, for a good BoS you need to have strong and decisive price action. This means that the price move should be not just significant but also fast. If you think about it, a big rise or drop in price signals big orders or a large number of them, suggesting that one side of the market (either bulls or bears) is firmly in control. A slow movement towards the key points suggests that the trend is not that strong and may be running out of momentum. High trade volume. Unfortunately, as stated before, the Forex market does not have information about trade volume (though some traders replace it with tick volume). But if you trade in other markets, watch for trade volume. A proper BoS should be accompanied by high trade volume. Wait for a retracement. You can certainly start trading immediately after a BoS has occurred. But to be on the safe side, wait for a pullback and see if the price resumes its movement in the direction of the trend without going past the last swing low in an uptrend or the last swing high in a downtrend. It is an especially good sign if the price bounces off some key level, such as one of the Fibonacci retracement levels, a Fair Value Gap, an order block, etc. It is even better if the price does not go back below (in an uptrend) or above (in a downtrend) the level at which the BoS has occurred. But if the price goes past the point that launched the BoS, the BoS has failed. In fact, such a move would result in a Change of Character, meaning that the trend has ended.

How to trade Break of Structure?

To effectively use Break of Structure in your trading, you need to identify BoS, as outlined above, and then choose your entry point, your target, and your stop-loss. The usual steps in trading with the help of BoS are as follows:

Identify BoS. Use the steps listed in the preceding section and consider entering the market only if you have a strong, valid BoS. Choose your entry point. Aggressive traders, who skip the retest, can enter as soon as the breakout candle closes. More careful traders, who wait for a pullback, should consider placing their orders only after the pullback has finished without going past the swing point from which the BoS was launched. You can use various tools and indicators to decide where to place your order, but if you wish to rely solely on BoS and price action, placing a buy/sell order at 50% of the pullback's range is the more conservative choice, while placing an order immediately after the pullback reverses can lead to a bigger profit (though also a bigger risk). Choose your profit objective. Without using additional tools, taking profit at the latest swing point (the new high in an uptrend or the new low in a downtrend) is a common practice. The problem with this strategy is that if you open a position at 50% of the pullback range, the risk/reward ratio would not be great. So, you need to either open a position immediately after the pullback has finished or use other tools for determining your profit target. Another option is to keep your positions open as long as the price keeps producing new Breaks of Structure, moving in the direction of the trend. Do not forget about stop-loss. It is always a good idea to place a stop-loss in case the market moves against you, as no strategy, however good it is, works 100% of the time. The usual place for a stop-loss for traders using BoS is at the swing point where the BoS-causing move has started — the last swing low in an uptrend or the last swing high in a downtrend. If the price bounced off the BoS level on the retracement, you may risk placing your stop-loss at or just beyond that level. But depending on where exactly you have entered the market, the stop-loss may turn out to be too tight.

Trading Break of Structure using different timeframes

It is always a good idea to look at different timeframes when using Break of Structure for trading to lower the risk of being tricked by a failed BoS.

Start with a higher timeframe (daily or H4, for example) to identify the overall trend. When you move to a lower timeframe, you need to look for a trend that aligns with the broader trend on the higher timeframe. If the trend on the lower timeframe is opposite to the trend on the higher timeframe, it is likely just a pullback, and it is dangerous to start trading right now.

Go to the lower timeframe (for example, M30 or M15) to wait for a Break of Structure. Remember, you want to trade a BoS that occurs in the direction of the broader trend, not opposite to it.

You can go even lower if you want more precision in your trading. For example, if you saw a bullish BoS on an M15 chart and waited for a pullback to start, you can go to an M1 or M5 chart to see how the price behaves there. Due to the fractal nature of markets, a pullback on a higher timeframe likely means that you will see a downtrend on a lower timeframe. If you then see signs (for example, Change of Character) that the downtrend has run out of momentum and, later, the start of an uptrend, you can consider opening a long position. Again, due to the fractal nature of the market, the uptrend on the lower timeframe will likely translate into an end of the pullback on the higher timeframe, which signals that it is a good idea to open a long position. But using the lower timeframe, you can detect an end of the pullback before it becomes apparent on the higher timeframe. This lets you open a position early, improving your profit potential.

The main timeframe you use for your trading depends on what type of trader you are. Scalpers and day traders usually use lower timeframes, such as M5 or M15. Swing and position traders prefer higher timeframes, such as H4 or daily.

Using Break of Structure with other indicators

It is usually not advised to use only one indicator or other tool for your trading. The same goes for Break of Structure. BoS is often used as a confirmation of a trend, while other indicators allow you to place orders, profit targets, and stop-losses. The most popular indicators used with BoS are Fibonacci retracement, RSI, MACD, moving averages, and Bollinger Bands.

When BoS is used as the core of a trading strategy, Fibonacci retracement is especially popular as a tool to help in finding a proper entry level. The common method is to draw Fibonacci retracement from the swing low to the swing high in an uptrend or from the swing high to the swing low in a downtrend. Then traders wait for the price to bounce from one of the Fibonacci retracement levels (38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, and 78.6% being the most widely used) and place their entry point at the next level in the direction of the trend. For example, the price logs a bullish BoS, then retreats to the 78.6% Fibonacci level before bouncing back. Then the logical entry point for a long position is at the 61.8% retracement level.

Because Break of Structure is itself one of the Smart Money Concepts, it makes sense to use it in tandem with other SMC tools, such as order blocks and Fair Value Gaps. Usually, they are used to identify the level to which the price should pull back after a BoS and from where it should rebound to move in the previous direction.

Order blocks usually look like areas of consolidation followed by a sharp move in the direction opposite to the direction in which the price was moving before entering the area of consolidation. The theory behind order blocks is that they are the areas where large institutional traders placed a large number of limit orders. This neatly combines with the idea that BoS is a result of a sharp move after those orders are triggered. In practical terms, this means that if the price touches an order block on a pullback from the BoS and then resumes its movement in the direction of the trend, the BoS was valid and you can enter the market.

Fair Value Gap (FVG) is another part of SMC that works very well with Break of Structure. In fact, a strong BoS usually results in a Fair Value Gap because fast price action leaves an area of unfilled orders, as many traders fail to catch the move. Thus, a BoS that created an FVG can be considered a valid and solid Break of Structure. The SMC theory also states that the price usually returns to fill an FVG before moving further. This means an FVG is an area of a likely pullback. Traders can expect the price to return to an FVG after a BoS (though it is not guaranteed) and be ready to enter the market when the price resumes its movement in the previous direction.

Change of Character is another Smart Money Concept that is closely related to Break of Structure. It helps you understand when a BoS has failed.

What are the common pitfalls for traders using Break of Structure?

Traders, especially inexperienced ones, invariably make mistakes while trading. But knowing about possible pitfalls increases the chances of avoiding them. Here are the most common mistakes traders using Break of Structure tend to make:

Treating a wick breaking beyond a swing point as a Break of Structure. As was said earlier, some traders believe that the price poking above or below a swing point is enough to consider it a Break of Structure. But, generally, it is very risky and ill-advised. A good practice is to wait till the candle closes to see if it closed beyond the swing point. Only then do you have the potential to get a solid BoS.

As was said earlier, some traders believe that the price poking above or below a swing point is enough to consider it a Break of Structure. But, generally, it is very risky and ill-advised. A good practice is to wait till the candle closes to see if it closed beyond the swing point. Only then do you have the potential to get a solid BoS. Considering any move beyond a swing point a BoS. A valid BoS should be a result of strong and decisive price action. Just because a candle closed beyond a swing point does not necessarily mean a strong BoS; watch for the size of the candle's body and (if applicable) trade volume.

A valid BoS should be a result of strong and decisive price action. Just because a candle closed beyond a swing point does not necessarily mean a strong BoS; watch for the size of the candle's body and (if applicable) trade volume. Being impatient and not waiting for a retest. While traders willing to take more risk can enter the market immediately after a BoS, such an approach carries a significant risk of stumbling on a failed BoS and losing money. Wait for a pullback to retest the broken level. Only if it holds should you start looking for a place to enter the market.

While traders willing to take more risk can enter the market immediately after a BoS, such an approach carries a significant risk of stumbling on a failed BoS and losing money. Wait for a pullback to retest the broken level. Only if it holds should you start looking for a place to enter the market. Mistaking Change of Character for Break of Structure. Related to the points above, by entering the market too early, before the BoS has finished its retest, you risk mistaking a ChoCh for a BoS. While the latter suggests a continuation of a trend, the former indicates that the trend has ended, and there is a chance that a new trend will begin in the opposite direction.

Related to the points above, by entering the market too early, before the BoS has finished its retest, you risk mistaking a ChoCh for a BoS. While the latter suggests a continuation of a trend, the former indicates that the trend has ended, and there is a chance that a new trend will begin in the opposite direction. Entering the market without checking the trend on a higher timeframe first. Remember, due to the fractal nature of markets, a trend on a higher timeframe will be reflected on a lower timeframe. To be certain that you are trading with the trend, not against it, you have to check the general trend on a higher timeframe. Otherwise, what you thought was a trend may turn out to be just a minor pullback in a broader trend.

Remember, due to the fractal nature of markets, a trend on a higher timeframe will be reflected on a lower timeframe. To be certain that you are trading with the trend, not against it, you have to check the general trend on a higher timeframe. Otherwise, what you thought was a trend may turn out to be just a minor pullback in a broader trend. Using stop-losses that are too tight or not using them at all. However strong and certain a signal, including a BoS, can be, there is always a risk of a market turning against you. You should always consider such a possibility, and therefore stop-losses are mandatory for any serious trader. But where you place them matters too. Placing stop-losses that are too tight runs the risk of being constantly stopped out and losing money. For example, if you enter the market right after a BoS has happened and place a stop-loss at the BoS level, you have an extremely high chance of triggering the stop-loss almost immediately, as most BoS are followed by a period of a pullback.

Break of Structure trading example on a real chart

Here is an example of Break of Structure trading in a real environment.

For this example, you will use the AUD/USD currency pair. The main timeframe will be H1.

Start by identifying the trend and then see if you can spot a BoS on the chart.

The price demonstrates a clear downtrend. And, indeed, you can see a BoS that followed a sharp move down. In fact, the price was dropping so fast that it created a Fair Value Gap — an additional sign of strong market sentiment.

But before you consider entering the market, you need to check whether the current move down is in line with the broader trend. Move to the daily timeframe.

As you can see, the daily chart also demonstrates a clear downtrend. Trends on both timeframes point in the same direction, suggesting that you should open a short position.

But first, you need to wait for a retest.

Move to a lower timeframe — M5. There, you can spot a bullish Change of Character — a sign that a retracement has started.

Now, you must wait to see when (and if) the uptrend on the lower timeframe reverses.

Some time passes, and your patience is rewarded as a bearish Change of Character forms on the M5 chart.

This looks like a good time to open a short position.

Return to the higher timeframe.

Here, you can clearly see that the price has bounced off the resistance level, formed by both the BoS and the FVG.

Take note that the price did not stop exactly at the BoS level but rather rose a bit past it. It is good then that you did not enter the market immediately after the BoS occurred. If you had done that and placed a stop-loss close to the BoS level, it would probably have been hit.

You can also check the Fibonacci retracement levels to see if they show you anything interesting.

The first thing that catches the eye is that the 50.0% retracement level roughly coincides with the BoS level and the lower border of the FVG. This makes it even more likely that resistance at this level will hold and will not let the price rise further.

Now, place a stop-loss at the high of the swing that led to the BoS (the 100% Fibonacci level), double the distance from it to the current price, and place your take-profit objective at that distance below the current price level.

Is Break of Structure really a new concept or just a rebrand of existing ideas?

Opponents of Smart Money theory often claim that SMC is just old, well-known ideas with new, fancy names stuck on them to sound smarter and more original.

Break of Structure is not exempt from such criticism. Some point out that BoS does not offer anything substantially new compared to the Dow theory, which is more than a hundred years old. The Wyckoff method also used similar concepts, just with different names, nearly a century ago.

SMC fans argue that Smart Money Concepts offer a better insight into the reasons for price moves. As for BoS specifically, their defense is that it has a more formalized and objective description, supposedly making it more precise in confirming trend continuation.

But whether it is an old or new concept has little bearing on how well BoS works. Some might even argue that being just a rebrand of an old concept can be viewed as an advantage for BoS by making it a tried-and-tested method.

Pros and cons of Break of Structure

No method or theory is perfect, and Break of Structure is no exception. It has both positives and negatives. The most important of them are listed below.

Pros

Helps to confirm continuation of a trend. If you have doubts about whether a trend is still present on a chart, BoS can help you dispel such doubts.

If you have doubts about whether a trend is still present on a chart, BoS can help you dispel such doubts. Makes trading more precise. BoS can be used to determine where to place orders, profit targets, and stop-losses.

BoS can be used to determine where to place orders, profit targets, and stop-losses. Simple. Break of Structure is very simple to understand. Also, it is usually not that hard to detect BoS on a chart. Thus, it is easy to use for any trader, even a newbie.

Break of Structure is very simple to understand. Also, it is usually not that hard to detect BoS on a chart. Thus, it is easy to use for any trader, even a newbie. Can be used in any market. BoS, relying solely on price action, works the same on any chart, regardless of what specific asset it represents. While the absence of trade volume information makes it somewhat harder to use BoS in the Forex market, high liquidity (at least for major currency pairs) can make BoS signals more reliable.

BoS, relying solely on price action, works the same on any chart, regardless of what specific asset it represents. While the absence of trade volume information makes it somewhat harder to use BoS in the Forex market, high liquidity (at least for major currency pairs) can make BoS signals more reliable. Works on any timeframe. BoS can work for you regardless of which timeframe you prefer to use. In fact, as was outlined earlier, it is highly recommended to use several different timeframes when you employ BoS in your trading.

BoS can work for you regardless of which timeframe you prefer to use. In fact, as was outlined earlier, it is highly recommended to use several different timeframes when you employ BoS in your trading. Works without any technical indicator. While combining BoS with technical indicators and other trading tools is strongly advised, you do not have to do it. You can just open a chart and start trading using BoS right away.

While combining BoS with technical indicators and other trading tools is strongly advised, you do not have to do it. You can just open a chart and start trading using BoS right away. Can work with other trading concepts. While BoS can be used alone, it works perfectly fine with other technical indicators and other trading concepts, helping to identify the prevailing trend and determine levels where liquidity concentrates. In particular, BoS works very well with other Smart Money Concepts.

Cons

Possibility of false signals. Break of Structure is prone to generating false signals, especially if you trade on a lower timeframe without consulting a higher timeframe for a broader trend or are quick to consider any small fluctuation near the swing point a BoS.

Break of Structure is prone to generating false signals, especially if you trade on a lower timeframe without consulting a higher timeframe for a broader trend or are quick to consider any small fluctuation near the swing point a BoS. Subjectivity in identifying swing points. Sometimes, it can be hard to determine whether a high or a low should be considered a swing point or not, especially in a volatile market. This introduces a certain degree of subjectivity, which can lead to mistakes.

Sometimes, it can be hard to determine whether a high or a low should be considered a swing point or not, especially in a volatile market. This introduces a certain degree of subjectivity, which can lead to mistakes. Late trend confirmation. It takes time for a trend to be fully established and for a BoS to become clearly visible, especially if you wait for BoS retracement. This can lead to a late market entry at a sub-optimal price and loss of potential profit.

It takes time for a trend to be fully established and for a BoS to become clearly visible, especially if you wait for BoS retracement. This can lead to a late market entry at a sub-optimal price and loss of potential profit. Does not work in choppy and range-bound markets. While BoS can appear in any market and any timeframe, making it a versatile tool, it has a major limitation of needing a trend to exist. It simply cannot happen in markets that do not demonstrate a clear trend.

Conclusion

Break of Structure is one of the key parts of Smart Money Concepts. It is used to confirm that a trend is continuing, and as such, it is mostly useful for trend traders. While it can be used by itself, it works much better when employed alongside other tools, in particular other Smart Money Concepts, such as order blocks and Fair Value Gaps.

Like any trading tool, Break of Structure has its own advantages and disadvantages. You need to decide for yourself whether it is suitable for your trading style. As usual, it is better to backtest BoS, then practice on a demo account before deciding to employ it in real trading.